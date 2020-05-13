CONCORD — The state is responding to a high COVID-19 mortality rate in nursing homes by licensing temporary health workers and increasing testing, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s top health official said Wednesday.
The actions come as the number of New Hampshire deaths linked to the pandemic rose by eight to 150. Seven of the eight recent deaths were in long-term care, and all were adults 60 or older, according to Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Roughly three-fourths of all deaths from COVID-19 have occurred among long-term care residents.
Shibinette said New Hampshire currently has 16 major outbreaks, all but two of which are in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.
The state continues to ramp up testing at nursing homes. Within two weeks, all residents and staff statewide will have been tested, Shibinette said.
Recently all residents and staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown were tested after two residents were confirmed positive. Nearly 30 residents and staff subsequently tested positive, and nearly all of them showed no symptoms, Shibinette said.
“They were doing everything right,” Shibinette said after speaking with nursing home administrator David Ross.
Sununu signed an executive order earlier this week creating licensed temporary health workers. The workers must first complete an eight-hour online course.
Last month, Sununu announced a $300-per-week stipend for those offering direct care under the federal Medicaid health insurance program for low-income citizens and those with disabilities.
Sununu said Wednesday that 282 different programs have applied for the money, which has gone out to 22,000 workers across the state.
“We’ve seen $6 million go out the door already and another $5 million has been approved,” Sununu said.
2,000 tests in one day
Shibinette said 2,000 tests were conducted Tuesday, a single-day high. The state reported 1,912, and Shibinette expected another 100 to be reported by hospitals.
On Wednesday, New Hampshire received a $61 million federal grant to support testing and contact tracing of those who test positive.
The state opened a seventh testing location in Concord, where residents with any symptoms can get a test without a doctor’s note. Anyone over 60 and all health care workers can also get tested, even if they have no symptoms.
Shibinette said the Manchester and Nashua public health clinics are taking appointments from residents. The number to arrange a test in Manchester is 668-1547. The number in Nashua is 589-3456.
The state received 400 vials of remdesivir, a treatment found effective for serious COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization. Shibinette said all were distributed to 13 hospitals, including Elliot Health System and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and St. Joseph Hospital and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
Sununu announced nine federal grants totaling $575,000 for police and fire departments, which can use the money to buy personal protection equipment and ventilators and to cover overtime costs.
The governor said public-private partnerships have resulted in the state getting $25 million of PPE from state manufacturers. The latest two, Circular Blu LLC in Bradford and Cole-TAC LLC, delivered 50,000 gowns to the state.
New Hampshire will watch neighboring Maine, where local officials have approved limited openings of York and Wells beaches, Sununu said.
“I think right now it is a wait-and-see approach,” Sununu said.
“There isn’t a mad rush to the beaches right now, which is good news because we can see how their model plays out.”
‘A few bad apples’
Sununu said he has received reports of a few retail businesses not practicing the state’s guidelines and some companies reopening without approval.
“They are few and far between,” Sununu said. “We want to work with individuals as opposed to coming down with a firm hand.”
Business owners need to police themselves or risk delays in reopening the rest of the economy, Sununu said.
“If you are opening a facility that should not be running or you are not following the guidelines, it is not in your interest to do so. We don’t want a few bad apples to spoil it for the whole bunch.”
The Economic Reopening Task Force that Sununu created has endorsed guidance for opening hotels, gyms, massage therapists, passive outdoor attractions and horse stables.
The recommendations approved Tuesday go to the state Division of Public Health Services for review and then to Sununu for approval.
Reviewing new reopenings
The only draft guidance the task force set aside for the time being was for the performing arts.
Only the recommendations for lodging had a specific starting date — May 22.
Gym executives told the task force two weeks ago they would limit attendance in their exercise rooms and pools to 50% of capacity and open doors only to members.
The attractions proposal would permit sites such as Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves in Woodstock and Polar Caves Park in Rumney to open with a 50% capacity limit, along with kayak and ATV rentals and small fishing charters.
Sununu said he is looking at those proposals but has no timeframe in mind for endorsing other reopening plans.