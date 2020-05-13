CONCORD -- Enhanced testing and licensing temporary health workers are ways the state is battling the COVID-19 mortality rate in nursing homes, Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s top health official said Wednesday.
The developments come as eight new deaths brought to 150 the total fatalities linked to the pandemic. Seven of the eight recent deaths were in long-term care settings; all were adults 60 or older, according to Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette.
Roughly three-fourths of all deaths due to COVID-19 were residents of long-term care.
The HHS chief said New Hampshire currently has 16 major outbreaks, all but two in nursing homes or assisted living facilities.
The state continues to ramp up testing at nursing homes. Shibinette said within two weeks, all residents and staff statewide will have been tested.
The most recent sampling was of all residents and staff at the Hillsborough County Nursing Home in Goffstown, where two residents testing positive turned into nearly 30 residents and staff with the virus. Nearly all showed no symptoms, she said.
“They were doing everything right,” Shibinette said after speaking with nursing home administrator David Ross.
Sununu signed an executive order earlier this week creating during the pandemic the licensed position of temporary health worker for those who complete an eight-hour course online.
Last month, Sununu announced a $300-per-week stipend for those offering direct care under the federal Medicaid health insurance program for low-income citizens and those with disabilities.
Sununu said Wednesday that 282 different programs have applied for the money, which has gone out to 22,000 workers across the state,
“We’ve seen $6 million go out the door already and another $5 million has been approved as well,” Sununu said.
2,000 tests in one day
Shibinette said she expected that 2,000 tests for the virus were done Tuesday, the most in any one day. The state reported 1,912 and Shibinette expected another 100 tests to be reported from hospitals.
On Wednesday, New Hampshire got a $61 million federal grant to support testing and contract tracing of all contacts of those who come down with the virus.
The state opened a seventh location in Concord where residents with any symptoms can get a test without a doctor’s note. Anyone over 60 and all health care workers can get tested, even if they have no symptoms.
Shibinette said the Manchester and Nashua public health clinics are also taking appointments for residents. The number to arrange a test in Manchester is 668-1547; in Nashua it is 589-3456.
The state received 400 vials of remdesivir, a treatment found effective for serious COVID-19 cases that require hospitalization. Shibinette said all of it was distributed to 13 different hospitals, including Elliot Health System and Catholic Medical Center in Manchester and St. Joseph and Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
Sununu announced nine federal grants totaling $575,000 for police and fire departments, which can use the money to buy personal protection equipment and ventilators, along with covering overtime costs.
And the governor said public-private partnerships have resulted in the state getting $25 million of PPE from state manufacturers. The latest two, Circular Blu LLC in Bradford and Cole-TAC LLC, delivered 50,000 gowns to the state.
New Hampshire will watch neighboring Maine, where local officials have approved limited openings of York and Wells beaches, Sununu said.
“I think right now it is a wait-and-see approach,” Sununu said.
“There isn’t a mad rush to the beaches right now, which is good news because we can see how their model plays out.”
'A few bad apples'
Sununu said he’s received a few reports of retail businesses not practicing the guidelines the state approved and some firms open that haven’t gotten approval yet.
“They are few and far between,” Sununu said. “We want to work with individuals as opposed to coming down with a firm hand.”
Business owners need to police themselves or risk delays in reopening the rest of the economy, Sununu said.
“If you are opening a facility that should not be running or you are not following the guidelines, it is not in your interest to do so. We don’t want a few bad apples to spoil it for the whole bunch.”
The Economic Reopening Task Force that Sununu created has endorsed guidance for hotels, gyms, massage therapists, passive outdoor attractions and horse stables to open.
The recommendations approved Tuesday go to the state Division of Public Health Services for review and require Sununu’s support to go forward.
Reviewing new reopenings
The only draft guidance that was set aside for action in the future by the task force was for performing arts.
Only the recommendations for lodging to open had a specific starting date -- May 22.
Gym executives told the task force two weeks ago they would limit attendance in their exercise rooms and pools to 50 percent of capacity and open doors only to members.
The attractions proposal would permit sites such as Lost River Gorge & Boulder Caves in Woodstock and Polar Caves Park in Rumney to open with a 50 percent capacity limit, along with kayak and ATV rentals and small fishing charters.
Sununu said he's looking at those proposals, but has no time frame for when he'd endorse other reopening plans.