New Hampshire officials calculated the state’s “COVID-19 affected unemployment rate” hit 15 percent through April 18.
“Adding New Hampshire residents who filed a claim in another state as well as individuals who were unemployed prior to the COVID-19 pandemic raises the overall unemployment rate,” said a report from the state Department of Employment Security.
“It’s not the official unemployment rate,” said Employment Security Deputy Commissioner Richard Lavers. “It counts the new claims during the pandemic as a percentage of the labor force.”
His office also released new figures showing which industries were hit hardest by the pandemic.
More than 28,000 retail workers, 25,000 in health care and more than 28,000 in restaurants and bars filed new unemployment claims between March 15 and April 18.
People can seek unemployment due to layoff, furlough, reduction in hours or to care for children or family members or to self-quarantine and still qualify for unemployment checks.
Meanwhile, the state saw its third straight weekly decline in the number of residents filing new claims for unemployment, according to the federal government.
Nearly 160,000 residents have applied for new unemployment benefits in the past six weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic -- about equal to the combined populations of Manchester, Dover and Laconia.
There were 14,347 first-time filers for the week ending April 25, according to the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday, down from the revised 20,414 for the previous week.
The record week ending April 4 saw 39,202 file fresh jobless claims.
The coronavirus pandemic, which shuttered businesses and has millions staying at home, has resulted in more than 30 million Americans filing new unemployment claims over the past six weeks, more than 3.8 million just last week alone.
According to new state figures, 12,971 Manchester residents filed for unemployment for the first time during that same period.
Residents in New Hampshire can receive up to $427 a week in benefits, plus a weekly $600 supplemental federal payment.
Prior to the pandemic, the state’s weekly record for new claims occurred in December 2001, during a recession, when 4,872 people filed. The worst week during the Great Recession saw 4,058 new initial claims in January 2011. State records date back to 1967.