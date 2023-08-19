Health officials are unveiling a new arsenal of vaccines to protect vulnerable Americans and exhausted health-care workers from an expected wave of COVID, flu and RSV as the fall respiratory virus season begins.

An updated COVID booster should be available by late September. Flu shots are arriving at doctors' offices. And for the first time, infants and seniors could be immunized against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a persistent foe that public health officials had few ways to prevent.