Masks will no longer be required in public settings in Newmarket after the Town Council repealed its emergency mask ordinance Wednesday night.
In a 7-1 vote, the council agreed to end the mask rule immediately.
The ordinance, which required people to wear face coverings in public settings when they weren’t able to remain six feet apart, went into effect last Aug. 5 and was set to expire on June 7.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, the town has worked tirelessly to provide guidance to the residents and businesses of Newmarket,” Town Manager Steve Fournier said in a press release.
The town has followed recommendations from various state and federal agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to create policies and best practices to address safety concerns.
Fournier noted that CDC guidance and “known science” have been updated.
“Outdoor spaces are much safer than originally thought. The percentage of the population to receive their vaccination is high, and as such patient outcomes are much less severe. While continued mask wearing in certain circumstances is warranted and encouraged, a broad-based ordinance appears to no longer be appropriate,” Fournier said.
Town officials are asking the public to respect the COVID-19 guidelines that businesses may be following and pointed out that they may still require people to wear a mask to enter.