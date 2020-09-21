Newmarket Junior-Senior High School will be switching to remote learning until at least Oct. 2 after a school staffer tested positive for COVID-19 and other employees needed to oversee the school have been required to quarantine.
The school district was informed about the positive case Monday and worked with the town’s emergency management team and the state Department of Health and Human Services to implement protocols.
“We learned a member of our staff tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. Though there was limited contact with staff and students, those required to quarantine are essential employees who are needed for the day-to-day functioning of the school,” Superintendent Dr. Susan Givens said in a news release.
Because of the staffing issue, Tuesday’s classes were canceled to give teachers time to prepare for the transition to remote learning, which will begin on Wednesday.
Givens said remote learning will continue until Oct. 2, at which school officials will reevaluate and provide further guidance.
The switch to remote learning will not affect the elementary school.
State health officials have asked the district to provide contact information for anyone who has been identified as having had close contact with the infected person.
According to officials, close contact is described as being within six feet for longer than 10 minutes with someone with COVID-19.
The Department of Health and Human Services will contact those individuals and instruct them on how to self-quarantine at home. Close contacts will be directed to get tested and quarantine until 14 days after their last possible exposure. If people do not receive a call from DHHS, officials said, it means they have not been identified as a close contact and are not required to quarantine.