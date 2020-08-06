Following the lead of neighboring Durham, the Newmarket Town Council has adopted a new rule mandating face coverings be worn in businesses, town buildings, and other locations in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
By a vote of 6 to 1, the council OK’d the mask ordinance Wednesday night after hearing from those on both sides of the debate over whether municipalities should be forcing people to cover up.
Under the ordinance, which went into effect immediately, anyone over the age of 5 must wear a mask when entering a business or outdoor areas where business is conducted, including government buildings.
The public must also wear a mask when entering a restaurant for takeout or other purpose. Similar to state guidance that’s already in place, masks must also be worn by customers when dining inside, but not when they’re seated at their table.
The ordinance requires all employees of businesses to wear a face covering when interacting with the public and when they’re within six feet of coworkers or customers.
People using sidewalks or other outdoor recreational land are not required to wear masks, but officials are strongly encouraging it when they’re unable to practice social distancing.
Violators could face a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second offense, and $500 for a third offense. They could also be forced to appear in the Brentwood Circuit Court.
Other municipalities in the state that have passed similar ordinances include Nashua, Durham and Hanover.
Newmarket Police Chief Kyle True stressed that his department is not about to become the mask police and that the main goal is education.
“I’m not going to be setting up stakeouts in downtown Newmarket, coming in and SWAT teaming people who are not wearing masks,” he said.
True said police would strongly encourage being good neighbors and that the ordinance would help businesses that may need some officer assistance when people refuse to wear masks.
Town Manager Steve Fournier urged people not to call 911 to make a mask complaint, adding that he doesn’t want people to become “mask vigilantes.”
Before the vote, Council Chairwoman Toni Weinstein said the town received nearly 40 emails from people weighing in on the mask issue and the majority favored the ordinance.
“It’s been clearly established that wearing face coverings will, along with social distancing and frequent hand washing, help to slow the spread of the virus,” she said.
Weinstein also spoke about the return of students to the University of New Hampshire campus, which is a concern for Newmarket because some will live and work and visit.
Councilor Jon Kiper, who owns Jonny Boston’s International Restaurant, supported the ordinance.
While he acknowledged that many in New Hampshire have a “live free or die” mentality, Kiper said people are simply being asked to do “this one little thing.”
“It’s really not that hard, I don’t think, and if we all do this, hopefully this will be over sooner. I think that’s the main goal that we’re trying to get to,” he said, adding that he wants his restaurant to be packed again someday, but that it won’t happen unless more people start wearing masks.
But some residents felt a mask mandate was unnecessary.
Resident Rick Miller said he believes it’s important to wear masks, but feels it should be more guidance than a “hard law” that could be weaponized.
“It should be a reminder that yes, it’s a good thing to do, but it should not have the force of, ‘You better do it or I’m going to tell.’ It just seems like something the more childish people out there could use to hurt people and cause problems,” he said.
Former councilor Phil Nazzaro also spoke against the ordinance and cited the low infection rate in Newmarket.
According to Fournier, Newmarket has had a total of 13 residents infected out of a population of 9,460.
Nazzaro said that with the ordinance the town is “basically deputizing local business owners to enforce it by turning customers away who aren't in compliance. You’re encouraging people who are so inclined to call the police department when they see people not wearing masks and because of this ordinance police have to respond…”