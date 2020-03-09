Newmarket schools were closed Monday after a school employee rode on a bus with someone diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Superintendent Susan Givens notified the school community of the closure shortly before 10 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a phone call from the employee.
According to Givens, the staffer, who is not a teacher, informed the school that she was contacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and told to self-quarantine as a precaution because she had traveled on a bus with a person who was “just diagnosed” with the coronavirus.
Givens did not elaborate on whether the coronavirus patient was one of the four identified by state health officials, who Saturday night revealed that a man from Rockingham County who had traveled to Italy had tested positive for the virus. The other three positive tests were from Grafton County.
In her message, Givens said that neither the school employee nor her family are experiencing any symptoms.
“Presence on a bus does not mean that this employee was exposed to the virus. Again, this employee nor anyone else on staff have been diagnosed with the virus. This self-quarantine is just a precautionary measure,” she said.
Because the school was informed about the employee’s bus ride with the coronavirus patient last Sunday night, Given said she decided it was best to cancel school on Monday “so we can have sufficient time to determine the best course of action. I feel that it is important to take this precaution for the health and peace of mind for all members of our learning community.”