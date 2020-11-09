A Newport nursing home is running short on staff after a COVID-19 outbreak, the biggest so far in the Upper Valley, sent home at least 11 nurses and sickened 19 residents.
Woodlawn Care Center is hoping people respond to a call for help.
“We have residents needing more care and less staff to take the load,” Woodlawn administrator Chris Martin said in a social media post asking people to take shifts.
Martin said 13 nurses have tested positive for the virus, and many others who tested negative are opting out of shifts rather than risk exposure.
“It’s difficult, we’ve always been preparing for something like this, but it’s harder to prepare for the number of opt outs,” Martin said.
According to his social media post, the state is not able to provide any help as the home struggles to get the 45 residents cared for.
“The State has some crisis staffing for outbreaks but they have been unable to fill any of our needs or open shifts,” the post states.
Jake Leon, with the New Hampshire Department of Health and Services, said the state is working to alleviate the situation at Woodlawn, but acknowledged the state had a shortage in available nurses before the pandemic.
“Long-term care staffing shortages is one of the critical impacts of a COVID-19 outbreak, and a critical reason why increasing community transmission poses a major risk to long term care facilities in New Hampshire,” Leon said.
“... The Department is supporting Woodlawn and the facility is doing all it can to increase staffing levels. We continue to work on bringing in additional staffing through a contracted staffing vendor and support all efforts by Woodlawn to recruit additional contracted or volunteer staff.”
Martin said prior to the current outbreak, they had numerous open licensed nurse assistant positions that they were unable to fill.
“The well had been dry for some time,” Martin said in the post.
Martin said the state’s stipend for long-term healthcare workers ended in August, making it even harder to retain staff, though there are some bright spots.
Since he published the post, and DHHS sent out an email to health care professionals, some have been showing up to take shifts, Martin said.
“We’re going through the hiring process and still looking for some more help,” he said.
Joan Widmer, the executive director of the New Hampshire Nurses Association, previously said the state was experiencing a nursing shortage before the COVID-19 outbreak.
“There has been a longstanding shortage of nurses and LNA’s,” Widmer said during an interview this summer.
With the already prevalent nurse shortage, the COVID-19 pandemic saw a lot of nursing homes move to limit the available workforce. Ted Purdy, executive director at the Sullivan County Nursing Home in Unity, has said he made sure all per diem nurses who work at the Sullivan County facility agree to only work for Sullivan County and not any other entity.
Woodlawn is adding COVID-10 bonuses to its pay scale, and the facility is willing to hire people on a temporary basis. The nursing home is even willing to pay people to take an eight-hour LNA course so they can qualify for a “health care partner” license.