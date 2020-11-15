State health officials on Sunday announced 361 new positive tests for COVID-19, putting the total number of cases in the state at 14,671 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 3,306 are active cases, while 10,886 individuals - or 74% - have recovered.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported no additional related deaths on Sunday, leaving the state’s total at 499.
Forty-nine of the new cases involved a resident of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 2,699 since the pandemic began. There are 274 active cases in Manchester as of Sunday, officials said.
Fifty of the new cases involved people under the age of 18, officials said. The rest are adults with 51% being female and 49% being male.
There are currently 69 people hospitalized with COVID-19, officials said. There have been 814 people hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new cases reported Sunday live in Rockingham County (76), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (46), Merrimack County (40), Strafford County (36), Belknap County (33), Grafton County (14), Carroll County (6), Cheshire County (6), Coos County (5), and Sullivan County (3), and in the cities of Manchester (49) and Nashua (27).
The county of residence is being determined for twenty new cases.
More than 384,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 32,000 have taken an antibody test.
Since the pandemic started, more than 11.1 million people have been infected in the US and 246,000 have died of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.