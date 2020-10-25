State health officials announced 92 more Granite Staters tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, putting the number of confirmed cases in New Hampshire since the pandemic began at 10,328.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported no additional deaths over the weekend.
DHHS also announced over the weekend that individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus recently visited several New Hampshire restaurants while the individuals were possibly infectious - creating the potential for community exposures at those restaurants.
The state warned of possible exposures at two establishments in Concord, two restaurants in Portsmouth, one in Lincoln and one in Peterborough. The Department of Health and Human Services has conducted contact investigations on all of the cases and is notifying close contacts directly.
However, DHHS is notifying the public because there may be others who were exposed, and urging customers to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms, such as fever, cough or fatigue.
The Department of Health and Human Services issued a warning Saturday evening about possible community exposures at the following restaurants:
Concord Casino at the Draft Sports Bar and Grill, Concord - A person who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the casino, located at 67 South Main St., while potentially infectious. Potential community exposure occurred in the gaming table area during the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 14, according to DHHS.
Paddy's American Grille, Portsmouth - A person who has tested positive was in the bar area of the restaurant, located at 27 International Dr., on Monday, Oct. 12, Tuesday, Oct. 13, Wednesday, Oct. 14, Thursday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 16.
LaVista Italian Cuisine in Lincoln -A person who has tested positive was at the restaurant, located at the RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain, during the afternoons and evenings of Sat., Oct. 17; Sunday, Oct. 18; Tuesday, Oct 20; and Thursday, Oct. 20.
DHHS had previously issued a warning regarding the following restaurants: The Draft Sports Bar and Grill and the Barley House Restaurant and Tavern, both in Concord; Daniel Street Tavern and the Goat Bar and Grill, both in Portsmouth; and the Bantam Grill in Peterborough.
Of the 92 new confirmed cases over the weekend, 12 involved people under the age of 18.
According to state health officials, 69 of the new cases were confirmed by PCR tests, while another 23 were confirmed through rapid antigen tests. The daily PCR test positivity rate was 0.8%.
There are 1,032 active COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire.
One new individual was hospitalized for COVID-19, putting the number of people currently hospitalized for the coronavirus in the state at 23.
The new cases reported over the weekend are in Merrimack County (10), Rockingham County (23), Strafford County (7), Belknap County (5), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (20), Carroll County (2), Coos County (2), Cheshire County (1), Sullivan County (1) and Grafton County (2), and in Nashua (9) and Manchester (5). The county of residence is being determined for five new cases.
State health officials announced 129 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the most cases recorded in a single day in New Hampshire in over five months, since May 20 when 149 cases were reported.