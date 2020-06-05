The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 80 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Friday and five new deaths.
There have been 278 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in New Hampshire, 6% of all total cases in the state.
The five new deaths announced Friday were all 60 years of age or older. They were two female residents of Hillsborough County and three male residents of Hillsborough County.
There have now been 4,953 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire, with several cases still under investigation.
Of the new cases announced Friday, 16 reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, 10 in Merrimack County, 10 in Rockingham County, three in Belknap County, 26 in Manchester and 14 in Nashua. The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified Friday for a total of 476 of 4,953 cases (10%).