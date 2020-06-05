CONCORD – New Hampshire’s beaches are now open for sunbathers.
Gov. Chris Sununu made the announcement Friday morning, no doubt timed to signal to tourists and residents that they could claim a spot on the beach this weekend.
“Starting immediately, we are saying now that if you want to lounge on the beach, go ahead and lounge on the beach,” Sununu said on the “New Hampshire Today” radio talk show program with Jack Heath.
Groups of sunbathers are urged to maintain at least six feet of distance between them, Sununu said.
The beaches had only been open since last Monday for those who could swim, surf, kayak and parasail but not sit.
Sununu said he’s been monitoring the status of COVID-19 in neighboring states where beaches have been open for the past few weeks.
“Our numbers are in pretty good shape,” Sununu said.
Parking restrictions will remain in place including the closure of Ocean Boulevard along Hampton Beach from A to O Street.
Later Friday, Sununu was expected to make other reopening announcements at a news conference.