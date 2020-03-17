In a Tuesday letter, Bishop Peter A. Libasci of the Diocese of Manchester said Mass must be closed to the general public to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"We are mindful of our obligation to protect the most vulnerable and protect the common good," Libasci wrote.
He said the decision was painful.
Priests will keep celebrating daily and Sunday Mass at churches across the state, but the pews will be empty.
"It is a great and necessary comfort to those who cannot be present to know that their personal intentions will not be suspended or changed," Libasci wrote. "It is also a great sign of care and a comfort for the people to know that the Mass is still being offered for all of them by their priests."
Libasci encouraged pastors to keep their churches open for prayer, but advised people to watch televised Masses at home instead of gathering at church.
"Make this viewing a priority in your home until we can all return to the Mass in our parish home," he wrote.
Libasci asked New Hampshire Catholics to keep up their donations to the church even while they are not attending regular services.
The experience of isolation at home could be seen as an opportunity for renewal, he said. With the hubbub of daily obligations starting to fall away, Libasci said, faith and family can become more of a focus.
"Let’s spend time with “our own” who might sometimes feel like they are not with us anymore," he wrote.