NH biz to get cut in tax that pays jobless benefits By Kevin Landrigan Union Leader Staff Oct 19, 2022

CONCORD — All businesses will see a 30% cut in the state payroll taxes they pay to support jobless benefits, Gov. Chris Sununu announced Wednesday.

A state law automatically triggers this reduction once the surplus in the Unemployment Trust Fund reaches $250 million.

As of Oct. 1, the surplus was more than $300 million higher than the fund's balance before the pandemic.

"We have established a track record of showing that we can lower taxes while maintaining a solvent, dependable unemployment fund," Sununu said in a statement.

"We are making New Hampshire an even more attractive destination while lowering the costs of doing business so that businesses can choose how to invest those dollars," the governor said.

At the peak of the pandemic, 23% of the workforce in New Hampshire was collecting unemployment, and paid jobless claims were nearly 30 times what they were before COVID-19.

All employers pay this tax quarterly at a rate based on both payroll and the company's past use of the unemployment trust fund.

Federal grants backed up about 85% of the unemployment payments paid in New Hampshire during the pandemic, but the state's own fund paid out more than $300 million over the same period.

At its low ebb in 2020, the trust fund was at $90 million, Employment Security Commissioner George Copadis said.