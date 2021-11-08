CONCORD -- Business leaders in hospitality, manufacturing and retail sales said Monday they fear losing many employees if President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate goes forward for all companies with at least 100 employees.
Kathy Garfield with the Keller Companies Inc. said 50% of her 350 employees are not vaccinated, even though the company, which makes energy-efficient building panels, canopies and skylights, provided workers with time off to get the shot and sick leave to deal with any side effects.
“The federal government needs to stop this nonsense and let the states handle COVID,” Garfield said during a news conference Gov. Chris Sununu hosted at the state Division of Business and Economic Affairs.
Tom Boucher, owner of the Great NH Restaurants chain, said he was stunned after being told the mandate could apply to all of his eateries. The company has 850 workers across the state.
“If it happens, it will dynamically change the shape of business,” Boucher said. “All I have done in the last 30 years is in jeopardy.”
Amanda Grappone Osmer with the Grappone Automotive Group said some of her firm’s 330 workers may go work for a smaller dealership that would not come under any proposed mandate.
“This is a personal decision between our team members and our doctors,” she said, adding she had no idea how many of her workers were vaccinated.
Sununu said he was glad a 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals judge in Louisiana last Saturday granted a stay against the mandate going forward in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi while the court considers the constitutional challenges to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulation.
“You are talking years of repercussions when you are talking about 20 or 30 percent of your organization moving on,” Sununu said.
Last Friday, New Hampshire joined with 10 other states to sue over the mandate in a federal appeals court in St. Louis, Mo.
Attorney General John Formella said he expects federal courts will consolidate the lawsuits, which have the support of prosecutors in 27 states, along with business and religious groups that also support these claims.
Several hospitals and long-term care settings have required their employees to get the vaccine; Biden has signed separate mandates requiring the vaccine for employees of federal contractors and health care programs that get federal support.
According to a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll in September, 16% said they would definitely not get vaccinated despite a mandate, and 91% with this view said they would leave their job if forced to get the shot.
Sununu said the chronic workforce shortage and supply chain challenges will surely worsen with this mandate, which requires all employees to get the vaccine by Jan. 4 or face weekly tests.
“It is no longer just about vaccines, "Sununu said. "This is about people."
Companies that violate the mandate could face fines of up to $14,000 a day.
Boucher said he offered employees a $100 VISA gift card if they got vaccinated, but many have chosen not to for medical, religious or other personal reasons.
“They are going to leave. They are going to go to a competitor that has 50 employees, and I am going to lose some really, really good people,” Boucher said. “It’s government driving a wedge between the employer and the employee, and it is simply unfair.”