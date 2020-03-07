Although Cirrus Systems’ supply chain wasn’t disrupted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 coronavirus in China, CEO David Rycyna is now worried about its economic impact stateside.
The Portsmouth-based company produces LED video screens for outdoor signs. The company, which sources parts from China, already has been hit by tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.
“The real risk to business is on the domestic side with what the stock market is doing,” Rycyna said. “Do we go into a recession where people stop making purchases in the U.S.?”
The virus has spread to the United States, including two confirmed cases in the Granite State, with other test results pending.
The uncertainty surrounding the spread of the disease caused stocks to plummet across the world in recent weeks, but one of the state’s largest business groups has simple advice for companies worried about the outbreak.
“Stay calm and carry on,” said Kevin Flynn, senior director of communications and public policy for the Business & Industry Association of New Hampshire.
The pandemic has changed how some in the Granite State are doing business, including revising emergency plans and reducing business travel. Many factories in China shut down for weeks after the Lunar New Year holiday in hopes of containing the virus but are now reopening.
One large New Hampshire company is screening visitors who have traveled internationally, Flynn said.
“I think it’s probably too soon to say that it would have a long-lasting impact, but I think a lot of thoughtful employers are trying to plan for an extended period of impact,” he said.
The travel industry has been hit hard.
United Airlines has cut its international flights by 20% and domestic flights by 10% because of a drop in demand connected to the virus, according to news reports. United offers daily flights from Manchester to Dulles International Airport in Washington.
But Manchester-Boston Regional Airport’s passenger counts have yet to be hit, according to Cheryl Paiva, a marketing and public relations specialist at the airport.
The airport is monitoring the outbreak and working closely with the Manchester Health Department and the NH Department of Health and Human Services. Janitorial contractors are doing additional cleaning, using products designed to reduce the spread of germs and viruses, Paiva said.
“At this time, there is no immediate threat to travelers flying to and from MHT,” she wrote in a statement to the Union Leader.
Dartmouth College in Hanover has canceled some of its study abroad programs, according to its website. Four medical students at Dartmouth College have been added to the list of Granite Staters under self-quarantine for COVID-19.
The school has formed a “high-level task force” to plan for and manage possible disruptions related to the outbreak, which includes having faculty and staff work from home. Employees are encouraged to use telephone and video conferencing.
“The plan will not be activated until it becomes necessary,” according to the Dartmouth website.
Jewell Instruments in Manchester has put a temporary travel ban in place for Pacific Rim countries and specific countries in Europe, according to Brian Ward, vice president of sales and marketing.
The company does about 50% of its business in Asia and Europe, with 32% of its sensors and controls business in China alone.
“Jewell Instruments has not seen any direct impact from the coronavirus as of yet,” he said.
Doug Barry, senior director of communications and publications for the U.S.-China Business Council, said the virus “may dent corporate earnings” for the year.
“It depends on different factors such as the type of industry and the date on which Chinese authorities can credibly claim the epidemic is over,” he wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
U.S. importers could be hit by the closing of factories, which are slowly reopening.
“One lesson from the epidemic is the economic interdependence of the U.S. and China and the risks posed to the entire system and the 2.6 million U.S. jobs that depend on it,” Barry said. “This crisis has laid bare the vulnerabilities, which will be reexamined when the crisis passes.”
Evan Smith, president and CEO of Hypertherm in Hanover, said the company lost about two weeks of business in China — or 80% of its planned sales last month. The company sells cutting products for use in industries such as shipbuilding, manufacturing and automotive repair, according to its website.
“We normally lose a week in February, this year we lost a solid three,” he said in reference to an extended Lunar New Year shutdown in China.
“It’s not just the manufacturers who buy our products, but also the freight carriers, the truck drivers and people who move product around,” he said. “Even if the coronavirus infection rate slows down quite a bit, it will probably take the whole first quarter for our business to normalize there.”
It will be tough to calculate the “supply shock” on the industrial market, which had already been experiencing a downturn before the outbreak.
The company has a pandemic response plan if the outbreak were to worsen in the U.S.
Cirrus Systems’ Rycyna said Chinese factories rebounded quickly after reopening, but “hysteria” in the U.S. continues. The company is reducing the size of its exhibit at ISA International Sign Expo in Orlando coming up in April.
“We are going to send two people instead of 14 to the trade show, because I think that is the proportion of our customers who are going to show up,” he said.