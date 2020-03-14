In response to the coronavirus threat, Episcopal churches in New Hampshire will suspend worship services beginning Monday.
Episcopal Bishop A. Robert Hirschfeld is asking churches to set aside this Sunday, March 15, as a Day of Preparation for a “fast” from large-group worship until April 5, which is Palm Sunday.
But even as people prepare for physical distance, he said, people need to connect with others. “Now is an urgent time when we, instead of looking out only for ourselves alone, can reach out in love, albeit by phone or digitally, or in small and hygienic groups with news of faith, hope and love and with spiritual companionship,” he said.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Manchester is not canceling Masses but is suspending coffee socials and other activities. Bishop Peter Libasci is asking priests to remind parishioners that they should stay home if they are sick.
In Manchester, Brookside Congregational Church announced that it is suspending all services and activities until further notice. Church staff will be available for emergencies, but the office will be closed, according to a news release. The church will offer programs online, sharing sermons and music on the church website and Facebook page (brooksidecc.org).
“We can trust that God accompanies us in the most uncertain and insecure times,” said Rev. Laura Biddle, interim minister at BCC.