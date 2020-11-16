New Hampshire’s coronavirus death toll hit 500 on Monday, with the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began topping 15,000, state health officials announced.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced 358 new positive tests for COVID-19, putting the total number of cases in the state at 15,029 since the pandemic started.
Of those, 3,344 are active cases, while 11,185 individuals - or 74% - have recovered.
DHHS reported one coronavirus-related death on Monday - a male resident of Coos County age 60 or older - putting the state’s total at 500.
According to DHHS, the positivity rates for daily PCR tests is at 4.3%. Monday’s test results include 193 people who tested positive by PCR test and 165 who tested positive by antigen test.
Sixty-six of the new cases involved residents of Manchester, putting the total number of cases in the Queen City at 2,721 since the pandemic began. There are 289 active cases in Manchester as of Monday, officials said.
Sixty-four of the new cases involved people under the age of 18, officials said. The rest are adults with 48% being female and 52% being male.
There are currently 74 people hospitalized with COVID-19, officials said. There have been 817 people hospitalized in New Hampshire for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The new cases reported Sunday live in Rockingham County (75), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (48), Merrimack County (34), Strafford County (26), Belknap County (12), Grafton County (7), Carroll County (7), Cheshire County (17), Coos County (5), and Sullivan County (7), and in the cities of Manchester (66) and Nashua (40).
The county of residence is being determined for 14 new cases.
More than 387,000 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19, and more than 32,000 have taken an antibody test.
Since the pandemic started, more than 11.2 million people have been infected in the US and 246,000 have died of the virus, according to Johns Hopkins.