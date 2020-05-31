A new national service program created as an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic and high unemployment rate is actively recruiting associates for a pilot program this summer in Manchester and Nashua.
Goodwill Northern New England (Goodwill NNE) is actively recruiting AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates for an eight-week, full-time NH COVID Community Care Corps (NHCCCC) pilot program. Beginning July 6, NHCCCC members will serve across Greater Manchester and Nashua by helping residents respond to and recover from COVID-19.
The program is funded in its entirety by AmeriCorps and will come at no cost to either city.
The NHCCC was first proposed by state Rep. Matt Wilhelm of Manchester in an op-ed published in the Union Leader earlier this month. Wilhelm represents Wards 1, 2 and 3 in Manchester, and chairs the Service Year Workforce Pathways Commission and serves on the board of Volunteer NH. A two-term AmeriCorps alumnus, he was recently recognized as the 2020 Stoneman Brown National Service Advocate of the Year.
“I’m grateful for the leadership of Goodwill NNE AmeriCorps and the partnership of the Corporation for National & Community Service and Volunteer NH for acting quickly to stand up the NH COVID Community Care Corps in record time,” said Wilhelm in a statement. “By embracing national service as a strategy to help our neighbors respond to and recover from COVID-19, this NHCCCC pilot program is poised to put unemployed Granite Staters back to work through meaningful service jobs. I’m excited to see the impact that NHCCCC AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associates will have in Hillsborough County in the coming months and how they set the stage for increased investment in national service as we head into the fall.”
NHCCCC projects will include public health services and contact tracing, emergency logistics, service that furthers recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), workforce and reemployment services, education support, serving homebound seniors and vulnerable populations, and services that combat food and nutrition insecurity.
In exchange for their commitment, NHCCCC members will receive a biweekly living stipend and either an AmeriCorps education award (scholarship) or cash stipend at the successful completion of their service term.
The full-time (35-40 hours/week), eight-week term begins on July 6. Benefits for this commitment include: a biweekly stipend of $613.48; choice of $1,311 AmeriCorps Education Award (scholarship) or cash stipend of $345.80; federally qualified loan forbearance (interest paid by AmeriCorps); and professional development/training.
Benefits do not include personal time off or health insurance.
The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen is expected to be briefed on the program when it meets remotely this Tuesday at 6 p.m.
“This is an opportunity during a time of increased uncertainty to increase the capacity of some of our city departments that combat and interact with poverty daily, including our welfare and health departments,” writes Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig in a memo to city aldermen announcing the NHCCCC. “The program would also hire directly from the Manchester community, providing summer employment for some of our younger residents, as well as build a culture of volunteerism within our city.”
The deadline to apply to serve as a NHCCCC AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate is Thursday, June 4. Applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis. Anyone interested in applying can learn more at bit.ly/NHCCCC-Summer or contact Steve Niles at steve.niles@goodwillnne.org or (603) 703-1811.