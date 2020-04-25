The state health department announced Saturday that seven more Granite Staters have died from COVID-19, bringing the death toll from the pandemic here to 60. It’s the highest number of fatalities from the coronavirus reported in New Hampshire on a single day since the crisis began.
All seven individuals were 60 or older. Five were women; two were men. Four of the deaths were in Strafford County and three in Hillsborough County.
And as testing continues to increase in New Hampshire, the Department of Health and Human Services announced 69 new positive test results, bringing the total number of cases identified here to 1,787 to date.
Most cases have been in the state’s southernmost counties, with 593 in Rockingham County alone.
There have been 377 cases identified in Manchester, 159 in Nashua and 244 in other communities in Hillsborough County, for a countywide total of 780 as of Saturday.
In sharp contrast, only two cases have been identified in Coos County.
According to DHHS, 777 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 — 43% of those infected, and 238 individuals have been hospitalized (13%)
The death rate here is 3%.