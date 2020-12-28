WASHINGTON D.C. – New Hampshire’s all-Democratic congressional delegation collectively heaved a sigh of relief after President Trump signed a COVID-19 aid package on Sunday night.
But members stressed struggling citizens and small business owners need more help and urged the next Congress and President-elect Joe Biden to deliver on pledges to do more.
“Congress wrote and delivered this bill to the president’s desk – now his administration needs to get this relief out the door. Families in New Hampshire and across the country have waited far too long for this assistance, so time is of the essence to ensure this aid reaches them swiftly,” said U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
The COVID-19 relief package was attached to a spending bill that funds the government through September 2021. Trump’s signing of the bill averted a government shutdown.
Sens. Maggie Hassan and Shaheen were among a dozen bipartisan senators who worked through the holiday season to craft a $900 billion package for COVID relief that became the template for the final deal Trump signed Sunday.
Hassan got her two-year campaign to end surprise medical billing, a measure she co-authored with Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. into the $1.3 trillion government spending bill.
“While there is much more work ahead of us, this law will provide significant support to Granite Staters on the issues that I hear most about in every corner of our state,” Hassan said.
Agreed with Trump on size of stimulus checks
U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said she agreed with the president that the stimulus checks of $600 per person for income-eligible were smaller than they should have been; Trump had been urging Congress to bump those up to $2,000 per adult or $4,000 for a family.
“The signing of our bipartisan COVID relief bill is welcome news, but it’s a down payment — not a long-term solution,” Kuster tweeted.
“In NH & across the US, millions of Americans need more economic relief. We fought hard for direct payments & $600 is not nearly enough, but this was a compromise.”
Bigger stimulus checks in the short term look uncertain given many congressional Republicans oppose the move.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas had said a Trump veto would be “catastrophic,” and he said the president should not have delayed making this decision. The delay means the unemployed will get 10, rather than 11, weeks of extended, federal unemployment checks of $300 per week.
“While I am pleased that President Trump has finally signed the COVID-19 relief and government funding legislation into law, he should never have held up this crucial bill that Congress negotiated with his administration on a bipartisan basis,” Pappas said.
“It was simply a dereliction of duty for him to play politics during a national crisis. Now that this bill is law and will provide badly needed support for small businesses, workers, and families, it is time for everyone to put politics aside and keep working.”