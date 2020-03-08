CONCORD -- State health officials have identified two new presumptive cases of COVID-19 in New Hampshire, bringing the total to four.
This individual is isolated at home, the state epidemiologist said.
Three other Granite Staters previously tested negative for the virus, DHHS said.
The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said Sunday a Grafton County man who had contact March 1 with another person with a confirmed case of COVID-19 at Hope Bible Fellowship church in West Lebanon was tested after showing symptoms.
A Rockingham County man who traveled to Italy recently was also tested Saturday after showing symptoms consistent with the virus, DHHS said.
“These individuals are either travel-related or we can trace their exposure back to another person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” state epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan said at a news conference Sunday.
Three of the state's four cases are in Grafton County and health investigators have been able to link all three to direct contact, Chan said. The second diagnosis was a Grafton County resident who had been in contact with the first confirmed case, then attended Hope Bible Fellowship.
“These new detections do not indicate wider spread community transmission,” Chan said. “We can trace contacts from the first case to the second case to the third case. The goal of our public health investigation is to try and prevent wider spread community transmission.”
“Both individuals are currently isolated at home, as are their close household contacts and they do not currently pose a risk to public health,” Chan said of the latest cases.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center said last week that two Grafton County men employed there were the first two to preliminarily test positive for COVID-19; those cases have been confirmed by the CDC. In a news release Sunday, hospital officials said the latest Grafton County patient is not an employee of the hospital. A new case announced by Vermont health officials Saturday also has no known connection with Dartmouth-Hitchcock, hospital officials said.
The state received about 200 testing kits last week and has conducted 47 tests, Chan said; 38 were negative and results are pending for five.
Elizabeth Daly, chief of the Bureau of Infectious Disease Control at DHHS, said the department will continue to provide updates with all the information it can release. Chan said privacy is an issue because DHHS doesn’t want to subject any patients or potential patients to public backlash.
“If we encounter a situation where we are unable to identify with certainty the people who have been exposed, we will do a community notification, as we have done in this situation by identifying the church,” Daly said. “That’s how we will move forward.”
Daly said about 150 New Hampshire residents are under public health monitoring.
“We’re reaching out to them daily, or every few days, depending on what their risk was and are asking them about symptoms,” Daly said.
The latest Grafton County case involved a man who attended Hope Bible Fellowship in West Lebanon on March 1, and came in contact with a person with COVID-19, Chan said.
Health investigators have identified about 60 people who attended the service or a coffee social that morning and asked all to self-quarantine, staying at home and avoiding contact with others for 14 days. The church also canceled services Sunday.
On Sunday night, SAU 6 Superintendent Michael Tempesta sent an alert informing parents that Maple Avenue Elementary School Principal Kathleen Bunnell was told by state health officials that an employee at the Claremont school may have been exposed to the virus, and is in self-quarantine.
“One of her staff members attended a church service on Sunday, March 1st, at the Hope Bible Fellowship in Lebanon,” Tempesta said.
Chan said DHHS has been in "very close communication" with the church pastor.
“The church and church pastor and church leadership have gone above and beyond to protect the community by proactively canceling the church services for this morning and functions this coming week," Chan said. "That action was taken even before our positive test results yesterday, when church leadership knew that we were investigating and potentially testing someone with symptoms from their community.”
Lab results from both patients are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, Chan said.
“We are not waiting on that confirmation testing to act and conduct our contact investigation,” Chan said.
Daly said the investigations involve identifying anybody an infected patient may have been in contact with.
“If they develop symptoms, we’re facilitating the testing for those individuals,” Daly said. “If one of those becomes positive, we do the same process where we then ask them about all of their close contacts if they were not in quarantine at the time that they developed symptoms. Any of the people who had been identified as close contacts, we would then reach out to them, inform them that they must also quarantine now.”
Additional testing kits are expected and can be processed at the state laboratory in Concord, which Chan said will expedite the results. Mobile testing capabilities are also expected to expand as DHHS and agencies throughout the country work to contain the outbreak.
“That testing capability at our public health laboratory has greatly facilitated the rapid testing and identification of individuals in our community who may be symptomatic and have concern for COVID-19 infection,” Chan said.
Chan said the best preventive measures people can take still involve basic hygiene principles -- thoroughly and frequently washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes to prevent spread through respiratory droplets, which Chan said is how the virus is commonly spread, and regularly disinfecting and cleaning frequently touched surfaces and objects such as doorknobs.
Anyone who feels ill should stay home from work, Chan said.
Daly and Chan both said federal privacy regulations limit the information that DHHS is able to release publicly, including where they work.
Union Leader Correspondent Damien Fisher contributed to this report.