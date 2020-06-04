CONCORD – New Hampshire school districts will finally receive nearly $34 million in federal grants to deal with COVID-19 impacts, but state officials did not resolve the controversy over how much of the money will go to private school students.
Local school leaders have been clamoring for Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to distribute these dollars since Congress passed them as part of the federal CARES Act in March.
This Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER Fund) created under that law is meant to help school districts cover some of the costs from remote learning, which has been in place in New Hampshire since the declaration of the COVID-19 emergency nearly three months ago.
“New Hampshire schools have earned nationwide praise for their transition to remote instruction this spring,” Edelblut said in a statement.
“But that shift came with significant disruption. The ESSER Fund will help New Hampshire schools meet the needs of each student as we plan for a safe and effective learning environment in the fall.”
The money was distributed under the federal formula for Title I, the program that provides grants to support schooling of low-income students.
Thus, income-wealthy suburbs in the state got much less of this money while the largest grants went to communities with the most students that due to lower incomes get a free or reduced school lunch such as Manchester ($6.7 million), Nashua, ($3.2 million), Rochester ($1.1 million), Laconia ($982,087), Concord ($953,636) and Berlin ($634,941).
Edelblut had been delaying making these grant awards hoping that U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos would create final rules and settle the question of how much of the money would go to private schools.
The initial rules DeVos put out advised private schools should receive money based on their total enrollment rather than the percentage of their students that come from low-income families.
The total enrollment option would give private schools more money than they have traditionally gotten under Title I.
Officials in eight states have ignored DeVos' initial rule and given public school districts more money.
Megan Tuttle, president of the National Education Association of New Hampshire, in a New Hampshire Democratic Party-sponsored press conference call, said Edelblut should guarantee public schools get the money they deserve.
Edelblut said Thursday that school officials should set aside the “higher amount” for private schools that are in dispute.