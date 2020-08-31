Local arts and entertainment organizations across New Hampshire will join forces to raise awareness about their industry’s financial plight on Red Alert Day of Action on Tuesday, Sept. 1.
More than 5,000 buildings across North America will be illuminated in red. Nearly a dozen venues in the Granite State will participate in the event taking place from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m.
The initiative is focused on garnering public interest in the Save Our Stages and RESTART Act as well as extending Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). An estimated 12 million people in the live event industry are currently unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Red Alert organizers.
The Sept. 1 event follows the #WeMakeEvents Red Alert Day of Action in the United Kingdom held on Aug. 11, where more than 700 buildings were lit in red across the UK, calling attention to the same plight facing the live events industry there.
The Palace Theatres of Manchester will light their venues red as part of The Red Alert Day of Action.
“COVID-19 has shut down the entertainment industry from top to bottom,” said Palace Theatres CEO and President, Peter Ramsey, in a statement. “This event allows us to honor the venues that remain closed at this time. We hope our community will take a moment to understand the impact of COVID-19 on our industry.”
The Red Alert Day of Action is organized by #WeMakeEvents, #RedAlertRestart, and #ExtendPUA. These movements ask Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) as quickly as possible. The Act offers economic relief to the live events industry.
As of Monday, 11 venues in New Hampshire are slated to take part in Red Alert Day:
• Bank of NH Stage, Capital Center for the Arts, and Hatbox Theatre, all in Concord;
• Northeast Delta Dental (Fisher Cats) Stadium, Palace Theatre, Southern NH University in Manchester;
• Memorial Bridge, Prescott Park, The Music Hall, and The Players Ring, all in Portsmouth;
• Port Lighting Systems in Seabrook.
For more information about the event and ways to support, visit www.wemakevents.org.