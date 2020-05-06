CONCORD – On New Hampshire’s deadliest day by far since the COVID-19 pandemic began with 19 deaths, Gov. Chris Sununu announced plans Wednesday to dramatically expand testing, allowing anyone with a single symptom to schedule one even without a doctor’s recommendation.
Those eligible for testing at five sites across the state also will include people without symptoms but who are at a greater risk of contracting the virus, including people over 60, anyone with a chronic medical condition such as asthma or diabetes and all health care workers, Sununu said.
National guardsmen and women along with state vendors will man these public testing location in Claremont, Rochester, Plymouth, Lancaster and Tamworth.
“This is going to be a very important tool as we go forward,” the governor said during a briefing with reporters.
To schedule a test, fill out the form found at the state’s COVID-19 website (bit.ly/2L8GjUA) or call the state Health and Human Resources Department at 271-5980.
The welcome and long-awaited news about tests had to share the headlines with the report of 19 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, all of them occurring in long-term care residences.
This brings to 86 the number of deaths in long-term care among 111 total deaths statewide. That 78 percent of fatalities in New Hampshire are linked to people living in housing for seniors or the infirmed is the highest of any state in the country, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.
“We have a frail population, third oldest state in the country, we have taken some aggressive actions right at the beginning,” said Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette
“There is always a point where I can say I wish I would have had the supplies at the first of March to test all long-term care staff, but that was not a reality. We have those supplies now.”
Last week, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said New Hampshire would receive $17 million to expand testing here.
HHS reveals long-term centers with COVID-19
HHS has released a list of 16 long-term centers reporting 839 positive cases and 66 deaths as of May 4.
Hanover Hill Health Care in Manchester had the most deaths with 18 and the second highest number of positive cases with 120.
The four centers with the most deaths behind Hanover Hill are Huntington of Nashua, Aurora Assisted Living in Derry and Salem Woods in Salem, all with seven apiece, Pleasant Valley Health Care in Derry has had five.
On Wednesday, Pleasant Valley officials reported they had 131 positive cases including 92 residents, both numbers are the highest tallies in the state.
Shibinette also announced a stepped-up regimen of testing long-term care staff and residents of nursing homes now that the state’s vendor is nearly finished testing all staff at homes in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties. Nearly three-fourths of all COVID-19 positive cases in the state come from residents of these two counties.
Eventually this long-term care program will lead to nursing home staff getting access to testing every 7 to 10 days.
The state also has received supplies to administer the far less invasive nasal cavity test, Shibinette said.
Eventually, she said, the state will do surveillance work, picking at random every week 10 long-term care facilities where staff will take the swabs to test 10 percent of the patient population, she added.
Protecting businesses from lawsuits
Sununu said he hopes Congress will pass a federal law to protect businesses against lawsuits brought by employees or customers who contract the virus, but said the state could act if the federal government doesn’t.
The Business and Industry Association has urged Sununu and the Legislature to give businesses protection under state law.
“I would hope the federal government would take it up; it really is a national issue,” Sununu said.