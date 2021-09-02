New Hampshire has fallen from the top 10 states in vaccination rates for COVID-19 as the vaccine-hesitant in other states with more infections and hospitalizations start getting shots.
As a result, New Hampshire is now ranked 12th among percentage of adults vaccinated, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and independent groups monitoring the pandemic.
Gov. Chris Sununu has acknowledged coming from a state with higher vaccination at the outset, it’s been a challenge to get those who remain reluctant to get vaccinated.
“The fact of the matter is that states that are seeing record cases, deaths, and hospitalizations across the South are now seeing an increase in vaccinations because the crisis is hitting close to home,” said Benjamin Vihstadt, Sununu’s communications director.
Since the rollout of the vaccine began, New Hampshire has been among the top states in the country for eligible adults getting fully vaccinated.
But in the past several months, the five other New England states passed New Hampshire though until recently, very few other states did. In recent weeks, the states of New Jersey and Maryland have edged past New Hampshire as has New Mexico, which faced its own surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations during the summer months.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said the job has become that much harder in recent weeks because New Hampshire and all of New England has had low hospitalization and death rates despite having more cases of the delta variant here as well.
To emphasize the state’s mission, the state Division of Public Health recently reported on New Hampshire data from the illness since the vaccine first became available to anyone last January.
Since that milestone, more than 95% of those hospitalized here have been unvaccinated and the COVID-19 related death rate among those not getting the shot is even higher, she said.
The CDC released a national study Thursday that concluded an unvaccinated person who gets COVID-19 is 17 times more likely to end up in the hospital than someone who is not, Shibinette said.
“We don’t see a lot of that illness here right now and obviously we don’t want to see that so how do we get people off the fence and vaccinated who haven’t to this point,” she said.
The state has one new strategy which is to target the use for one of its two mobile vaccine vans to exclusively visit small, rural towns with less than a 50% vaccine rate.
Shibinette said Kentucky officials last Monday reported the same problem in that state.
Unvaccinated rural residents with serious illness in Kentucky have overrun their local hospitals, forcing administrators to transfer patients to hospitals in larger cities.
“We’re going to work closely with regional municipal officials, public health, police and fire partners to coordinate how best to bring these shots to people where they live and work,” Shibinette said. “We’re optimistic this could help move that needle.”
New round of PSAs
The state will also soon be rolling out the second phase of its public service announcements on television, radio, social media and other outlets to feature local doctors, nurses and residents talking about their own experiences with the vaccine.
Critics maintain the first round of ads featuring Sununu, Shibinette and State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan were not effective.
“Pretty much all (new) COVID-19 vaccinations have stopped since 6-30-21,” said Mindy Messner, an environmental consultant and 2016 Democratic candidate for Congress.
Messner’s N.H. Science and Public Health group looked at town-by-town vaccine rates, and urged the Sununu administration to make rural residents a central focus.
The latest results do confirm New Hampshire’s vaccination campaign is pretty efficient at making sure those who got one shot came back and got the second.
The New York Times reported only 8.2% of those over 18 who got one shot in New Hampshire haven’t been fully vaccinated.
Among the top 20 states in the country, only Maine (6.4%), Rhode Island (7.7%) and New York (7.9%) have a smaller group of partially vaccinated adults than New Hampshire.
Shibinette said national media coverage about the delta variant surge in other states is beginning to have some effect here.
“We know there’s a segment out there that didn’t get vaccinated because it wasn’t convenient; they were feeling fine and they didn’t want to take a day off from work,” Shibinette said.
“Anecdotally, we are hearing from some people who believe, based on what is happening elsewhere, they think this might be the right time ...”