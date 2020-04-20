CONCORD - The New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game is still stocking rivers and streams with fish during the coronavirus health emergency, although the regular updates on where stocking is occurring are on hold.
Fish and Game has suspended the weekly stocking reports until further notice in an effort to help promote social distancing and prevent large groups of anglers gathering in concentrated areas, the agency posted on its website.
“We don’t want to encourage people to get out in large gatherings,” Fish and Game fisheries biologist Andy Schafermeyer said Monday. “It’s also especially important because early in the season there aren’t as many fishing opportunities as there will be say a month from now.”
Fish and Game stocks state waterways with brook trout, brown trout, rainbow trout and landlocked salmon. In previous years, Fish and Game has posted weekly updates on what species have been stocked where through the stocking season, which generally runs from spring through fall.
Fishing is still allowed under the current emergency restrictions and seems to have grown more popular lately. Schafermeyer said he’s noticed many more people fishing on the Androscoggin River than in a typical April.
“Absolutely and without question. I’ve heard the same thing from our conservation officers. People are fishing everywhere,” Schafermeyer said. “I think it’s a result of people being cooped up, people looking for healthy things to do while staying at a distance.”
Schafermeyer said it’s unusual to see so much fishing activity this early.
“In reality, the water is high and cold and catch rates are low right now, especially for that type of fishing. Normally people aren’t drawn to the rivers just yet,” Schafermeyer said.
Trout season on designated waterways doesn’t open until the fourth Saturday in April, which is this weekend. Salmon season opened April 1, although getting out on the water to try and catch one is a little tricky these days. While many state boat ramps are open, Fish and Game has closed toilet facilities at the ramps until further notice because of the COVID-19 crisis. Fish and Game said it also won’t install docks until social distancing regulations are lifted.
Schafermeyer said stocking activity in southern New Hampshire began last month and is gradually progressing northward as the weather gets warmer.
Rain and snowmelt are still an issue in a lot of areas, Schafermeyer said.
“Obviously, we want to wait for high water conditions to pass,” he said. “It wouldn’t make sense to stock a river and then it gets heavy April rain and have the fish get washed away in a couple of weeks. We try to take that into consideration as well.”