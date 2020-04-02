Local food pantries need all the help they can get, said Nancy Mellitt, development director of the New Hampshire Food Bank. Donations have plummeted, even as more families need help putting food on the table.
Sen. Jeanne Shaheen's office announced extra funds for New Hampshire's community health centers, child care centers and food banks.
The additional $11.7 million from the federal government — a small addition to the nearly $1.4 billion the state is already set to receive from the CARES Act stimulus package — will be distributed through the Community Development Block Grant program for programs to prevent homelessness, and social services including food banks.
In March, Mellitt said, donations of canned and dry goods fell by 50 percent, as did donations of produce and meat from grocery stores.
Usually, Mellitt said, grocery stores freeze the meat and poultry they know they are not going to sell, and give it to the food bank. But last month, stores gave 54 percent less meat to the food bank.
Though food donations are down, more people need help getting groceries as they are furloughed or laid off. Some 27,000 Granite Staters filed for unemployment last week
At a mobile food bank in Berlin on Saturday, Mellitt said, the New Hampshire Food Bank brought enough food for 210 families. That is usually more than enough, she said. Mobile food bank events in that area typically draw 150 to 160 people, she said.
But on Saturday, Mellitt said the food bank had to turn people away.
"We didn't have enough food, the lines were so long," she said.
The local food pantries have all reported a marked increase in the number of people asking for food over the past three weeks, Mellitt said.
To fill the gap between donations and need, the New Hampshire Food Bank has had to buy food. Mellitt said the food bank does not get any state or federal money for food distribution.