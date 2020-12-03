CONCORD — The general public likely will begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine in March or April, Gov. Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Sununu, who believes most New Hampshire citizens will want to receive the vaccine, said the state plans to conduct a public service campaign stressing the safety and effectiveness of the shots.
“Hopefully we are getting near the end, but we are not at the end. It’s not going to be over Jan. 1 just because it’s the new year. We’ve still got some months to go,” Sununu said. “Even after the vaccine is here, the virus is going to remain with us.
“We have to stay very disciplined.”
Health care workers will get the first vaccine doses, with priority going to “front-line” staffers in hospital settings.
The first 10,000 to 15,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine should be here by Dec. 15, he said.
The state expects to receive up to 45,000 initial doses from Pfizer and Moderna in the next month, which will cover fewer than half of the 100,000 people in the first phase of the state’s vaccination plan.
Besides health care workers, the first phase includes residents and staff in long-term care settings and first-responders.
“It’s going to take a number of weeks to vaccinate everyone in Phase 1-A,” said Beth Daly, chief of the state’s infectious disease bureau.
On Thursday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan announced New Hampshire was adopting some, but not all, of the latest Centers for Disease Control recommendations for altering quarantine requirements.
The state will reduce from 14 days to 10 days the length of time people must remain in quarantine if they have come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
“We felt the overall benefit of reducing the burden on the quarantine outweighs the slight increase in risk from changing the 14-day period,” Chan said.
A 14-day quarantine will continue to apply for those living in at-risk settings, including jails and prisons, nursing homes and assisted-living residences, Chan said.
No ‘testing out’
New Hampshire will not adopt another CDC finding that it would be OK to permit people to “test out” of quarantine with a negative result after seven days.
“When we start to implement a test-out-of-quarantine option, the risk of missing someone with COVID-19 increases with that further change,” Chan said.
The state still has a seven-day test-out option for people who travel outside New England without coming in contact with anyone who is infected.
The announcements came as Chan announced 625 more positive tests.
Over the past week, the number of daily positive test results has averaged about 550. All 10 counties in the state have a “substantial” level of community transmission.
Although 156 people are hospitalized, Sununu pointed out the percentage of cases needing hospitalization is much lower than during the first surge of the pandemic in April and May.
Despite a tripling of hospitalizations in the past month, Sununu noted that hospital bed capacity statewide is “slightly better” than in early October.
Sununu attributed that to a variety of factors, including fewer elective surgeries in hospitals as the holidays approach.
No comparison to flu
Chan said he wanted to debunk comparisons of COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.
“While the symptoms are the same, the consequences and the impact to our communities are much more severe,” Chan said.
In a typical year, influenza causes 40 to 50 deaths in the state, he said.
Chan reported 16 COVID-19 deaths in the past two days, with all of the victims over 60 and 14 of them in long-term care.
To date, 544 people in the state have died from COVID-related complications.
Chan said deaths from COVID-19 over the past nine months are at least 10 times higher than the state’s annual average from the flu.
“That’s what you might expect from a new virus with very little immunity,” he said. “That means the impact especially on vulnerable populations is going to be severe.”