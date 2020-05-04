MANCHESTER - New Hampshire is getting more than $3.5 million in federal grants to support affordable housing through the CARES Act during the coronavirus health crisis, the state’s congressional delegation said Monday.
A total of $3,594,661 was distributed through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Operating Fund and the agency’s Housing Choice Voucher Program, according to a joint news release Monday from U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Representatives Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster.
“As Granite Staters grapple with severe economic strains as well as increased health risks due to COVID-19, it’s more important than ever that families’ housing needs are met,” Hassan said in the release. “This CARES Act funding will provide significant support for affordable housing all across our state, helping more families stay safe and healthy.”
According to the release, New Hampshire housing authorities and agencies will receive nearly $1.9 million through Public Housing Operating Fund grants. Another $1.7 million will be distributed through the Housing Choice Voucher Program, which is used to assist low-income, disabled and elderly people afford safe and decent housing in the private market.