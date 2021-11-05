CONCORD — Republican legislative leaders vowed to move ahead with 2022 legislation against the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, even as New Hampshire last week joined a lawsuit that challenges the Biden administration requirement on large employers.
Rep. Timothy Lang, R-Sanbornton, is the lead sponsor of a bill that would block state and local enforcement of any federal vaccine mandate.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said Attorney General John Formella stood up for employer and worker rights by challenging this requirement from the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration.
“It is insulting to all of us that the Biden administration believes we are not smart enough, or informed enough, to make our own health care decisions,” Osborne said.
House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, said he met last week with sponsors of the dozen proposed bills for 2022 that deal with COVID-19 vaccines.
“As Attorney General Formella and his team prepare to take on this mandate, the Legislature will continue working for a better New Hampshire, one that promotes economic growth, financial security for families and businesses, and individual freedom,” Smith said.
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley called the suit “politically motivated,” and he said Gov. Chris Sununu should pay more attention to the pandemic. Last week, the state had the most COVID-19 deaths since February.
“At the same time he is working to undermine national efforts, Sununu is further enabling anti-vaxxers in the Republican Party and undermining public health here in New Hampshire — even as New Hampshire’s vaccination rate is still last in New England, Granite Staters still don’t have access to accurate COVID data, and states like Vermont are far outpacing New Hampshire in administering the vaccine to children,” Buckley said.
On Friday, Sununu called the Biden order an “overreach” and praised Formella for making New Hampshire the only state in the Northeast to join in this court case against the vaccine mandate, which is scheduled to take effect Jan. 4 and will apply for all companies with more than 100 workers.
“COVID vaccines are the most effective tool we have to protect ourselves and our community from this virus,” Sununu said.
“But as the head of state, I recognize the limitations of government in mandating this personal medical decision. President Biden has created a loophole to facilitate this overreach, which is why I fully support the attorney general’s decision to sign on to this lawsuit.”
New Hampshire joined 10 other states in bringing the first lawsuit against the OSHA rule. The lawsuit was filed in the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.
Administration confident
Lawyers for the Biden administration said they were confident the OSHA order would be upheld in court.
Biden said very few employees have left their jobs over earlier vaccine requirements for federal employees and federal contractors.
Prosecutors in another 16 states filed their own lawsuits. Some religious organizations such as the Christian Employers Alliance and business groups such as the Daily Wire media group, a grocery chain store owner and two Wisconsin manufacturers joined in support of these suits.
The closest states to New Hampshire to join the suit were West Virginia and Ohio.
All 26 states that brought suit have Republican governors. The only Democratic attorney general to join the suit was Iowa AG Tom Miller, who said it was “my duty, under the law” to join at the behest of Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds.
New Hampshire got a single mention in the 155-page OSHA interim final rule, which cites a $1 million grant for COVID-19 testing for underserved communities to Maine Health, which serves that state as well as northern New Hampshire.
For two months, Sununu had said he would challenge the vaccine mandate requirement once OSHA published the order.
The lawsuit makes the argument that the requirement violates states’ rights under the 10th amendment and that the “emergency” justifying this mandate was flawed.
“As I have said previously, the available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and every eligible person in New Hampshire is encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Formella said in a statement.
“However, the new Emergency Temporary Standard issued by OSHA is illegal and would impose significant burdens on New Hampshire businesses and their employees. We are therefore obligated to take action to protect the interests of our state’s citizens and businesses.”
How mandate works
Under the vaccine mandate, all affected workers would have to get the shots or be tested weekly for COVID-19. Anyone who tested positive would have to be sent home under the rule.
Starting Dec. 5, all unvaccinated employees in these affected companies would have to wear a mask while on the job.
Those who work outdoors or work remotely 100% of the time would not be subject to the mandate.
To encourage more workers to get the shots, the Biden rule does not require employers to pay for unvaccinated workers to get tested.
The rule does make companies provide paid time off for workers to get vaccinated and to give paid sick leave for any worker who isn’t able to return to work because of side effects immediately following the shot.