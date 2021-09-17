CONCORD — The COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the Biden administration continued to dominate State House affairs as a House-Senate budget panel Friday refused to accept $27 million in federal immunization grants.
Meanwhile, Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, and Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry took steps to further mobilize GOP opposition.
Packard announced he’s finalizing anti-Biden legislation for the 2022 session, while Morse got all his GOP colleagues to jointly urge New Hampshire’s congressional delegation to block the president’s proposal.
As expected, Attorney General John Formella joined attorneys general from 23 other Republican-led states in a letter of opposition to Biden’s plan.
“Your plan is disastrous and counter-productive,” the attorneys general wrote. “From a policy perspective, this edict is unlikely to win hearts and minds — it will simply drive further skepticism.”
Gov. Chris Sununu said the state will join a multi-state lawsuit against the proposal once the Biden administration publishes the executive order.
Last week, the state Department of Health and Human Services asked the Executive Council and Legislative Fiscal Committee to approve two requests for immunization grants.
Together, they would permit HHS to hire an additional 13 full-time staffers to assist with the state’s immunization program through June 2023.
On Wednesday, the GOP-led council tabled both grants on a 4-1 vote.
The House-Senate fiscal panel also voted along partisan lines last Friday against acting on these grants.
Sununu said he was disturbed to learn House Republicans on the fiscal panel had spread what he called “misinformation” about the COVID-19 vaccine, calling those statements “dangerous and wrong.”
Sununu said he was disappointed the panel tabled those grants.
Senate Deputy Democratic Leader Cindy Rosenwald of Nashua condemned the actions.
“This money represented a necessary toolkit to help get New Hampshire back to normal,” she said.
“Instead, the discussion was dominated by the spread of false information, continuing the Republican narrative that extremist talking points are more important than public health and safety.”