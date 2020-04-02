Business owners have options to help get through these tough times after Congress last week passed the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. But many don’t know what’s available or how to get started.
The Business & Industry Association will host a webinar at 1 p.m. Friday related to paid family leave and paid sick time and the CARES Act economic stimulus package.
McLane Middleton, a law firm in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, has posted similar resources on its website, mclane.com.
Some of the $2 trillion stimulus package includes capital to retain workers, small cash infusions, debt relief and counseling services.
Paycheck protection program (PPP) loans: The paycheck protection program provides 100% federally guaranteed loans to employers to maintain their payroll during the emergency, according to a guide prepared by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship. The program allows for forgiveness of up to eight weeks of payroll based on employee retention and salary levels. Loans are available through June 30.
Small business debt relief program: Small business debt relief provides businesses with non-disaster Small Business Administration loans, in which SBA will cover all loan payments for six months, according to the guide.
Economic injury disaster loans and emergency economic injury grants: The grant provides an emergency advance of up to $10,000 for small businesses and private nonprofits harmed by COVD-19 within three days of applying, according to the guide.
Counseling and training: Businesses can turn to their local small business development center, women’s business center or SCORE membership chapter.
“These resource partners, and the associations that represent them, will receive additional funds to expand their reach and better support small business owners with counseling and up-to-date information regarding COVID-19,” the guide reads.