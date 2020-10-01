CONCORD – State health officials announced two new outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care, the first to emerge in more than a month.
Testing has confirmed 33 residents and 14 staff contracted the virus at the Bedford Hills Center.
The other outbreak was of three residents and one staff member at the Warde Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Windham.
The only existing outbreak was at Mountain View Nursing Home in Ossipee, and that is still being monitored.
An outbreak is taken off the state’s list if two weeks go by without any new COVID-19 cases.
On Thursday, state officials announced 52 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths, both linked to long-term care settings.
Since the pandemic began, 441 or about 5 percent of those who got the virus have died in New Hampshire.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette said a week before the Bedford outbreak, surveillance testing of all staff and some residents found no cases.
“It is amazing how quickly that moved from a full testing day when everyone was negative to 47. It wasn’t 47 the first day,” Shibinette said.
She said cases are likely to re-occur in nursing homes as more people in the community come in contact with the virus.
“We were on a great track, but what we have seen from this virus is as community transmission increases, that increases the risk of it going into the nursing homes. These staff shop at the same grocery store, their kids go to the same schools,” Shibinette said.
Roughly 80% of the 441 deaths due to COVID-19 were linked to long-term care settings, the highest percentage of any state in the nation.
State officials note other New England states have had higher rates of COVID infections than New Hampshire has had.