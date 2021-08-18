Brendan Williams, the head of the New Hampshire Health Care Association, an industry trade group, said his organization supports President Joe Biden’s call for all nursing home workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require employees at nursing homes to be vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition of the facilities participating in the government health care programs.
Biden made the announcement hours after the release of a study showing that the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines for residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where residents are often elderly and frail, has dropped since the delta variant became dominant in the United States.
“I’m using the power of the federal government as a payer of health care costs to insure we reduce those risks to our most vulnerable seniors. These steps are all about keeping people safe and out of harm’s way,” Biden said at the White House.
Residents of nursing homes have been hard hit during the pandemic, with many facilities experiencing high death tolls — particularly early in the public health crisis. People living in nursing homes were among the first to be given shots after COVID-19 vaccines won U.S. government authorization last year.
But some nursing homes have not required staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19 — and some employees have opted not to get the shots amid vaccine skepticism among some Americans.
Williams noted that visitors to nursing homes will not need to be vaccinated, and could spread the virus to vulnerable residents. New Hampshire, Williams added, has forbidden nursing homes from offering tests to visitors, worried the offer of a test might be seen as coercive.
Williams also raised the concern that nursing home workers who do not wish to be vaccinated would go to facilities that do not receive Medicaid and Medicare funding, thus exacerbating staffing shortages.
Medicare is the federal health insurance program for people 65 and older. Medicaid is a state-federal health insurance program for the poor. Many nursing homes are reliant on payments from these programs.
Biden said that more than 130,000 residents in U.S. nursing homes have died from COVID-19 and that vaccination rates among nursing home employees trail the rest of the country. Biden said studies show that having a highly vaccinated nursing home staff is associated with at least 30% fewer COVID-19 cases among residents.
The spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which according to CDC data accounted last month for more than 80% of new U.S. infections, has complicated efforts to combat the pandemic in the United States and globally.
In the new study, researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention compared weekly data from 3,862 nursing homes and long-term care facilities spanning March 1 to May 9, before delta became widespread, to data from 14,917 such facilities covering June 21 to Aug. 9, when the variant was responsible for the majority of new infections.
They found that efficacy of the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna for preventing any coronavirus infection — mild or severe — dropped from 74.7% to 53.1%. Effectiveness estimates were similar for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, they said.
The study was published in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).