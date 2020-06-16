In the race for a COVID-19 vaccine, horseshoe crabs are essential workers. Some are so invested, they are dying for their efforts.
That is those who have been studying them for years in New Hampshire say more can be done to protect the species during the bleeding process.
Horseshoe crab blood is used to test for contamination on anything that might go inside the human body. Drugs certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration must be tested using Limulus amebocyte lysate, a clotting agent found in the blue blood of horseshoe crabs.
Although a synthetic product called recombinant Factor C could provide an alternative to horseshoe blood, it is not considered in the United States to be of the same standard as horseshoe crab blood when it comes to testing for contamination.
Win Watson, professor emeritus of biological sciences, is a recently retired University of New Hampshire professor affectionately known as the “Lobster Guy.” He dedicated his 41-year career to studying lobsters and horseshoe crabs and is still doing research on his own.
Watson says that when horseshoe crabs are bled to produce testing material, up to 30% of their blood is drained, resulting in a mortality rate of 10% to 40%, he said.
There are also other non-lethal side effects. For example, female horseshoe crabs bled at the beginning of the mating season may not visit beaches to lay eggs as often as their counterparts who are not subjected to the process because they are fatigued.
“We did a study where we put day logger tags on the horseshoe crabs, and they would transmit information and we released the crabs out into Great Bay. Those tags told us how deep they were, and whether they were active,” Watson said. “From those data, it appeared to us the bled females mated less than the control females.”
Watson has been working with Chris Chabot, a professor of neurobiology, physiology and behavior at Plymouth State University, for years to study horseshoe crabs and their patterns. They have some suggestions for harvesters who are collecting the crabs for bleeding purposes to make the practice more humane.
“So, the removal of blood is a stressor, but then in some cases, at least in the past, they have been out of the water for two days. They’re tough critters, but that’s a long time for a marine organism to be out of water,” Chabot said.
Chabot and Watson said horseshoe crabs are more likely to survive if they are kept cool in an aerated water tank, similar to what is used on lobster boats during transport to and from bleeding facilities.
Horseshoe crabs are typically harvested during mating season in the spring because that is when they come onto the shore. Chabot and Watson recommend harvesting horseshoe crabs at the end of their mating season to give them a fair chance to breed.
Chabot and Watson say the survival of the 450-million-year-old species is important not only for human health, but for the health of a number of ecosystems. Birds depend on the eggs horseshoe crabs lay on the beach and, as the crabs eat, they turn over key nutrients in the mud.
Watson said fishermen have a key role in protecting horseshoe crabs as Americans continue to rely on their blood for medical purposes. He said now might be the time to ban the use of the crabs as bait.
According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, since the mid- to late 1990s, horseshoe crabs have been sold as bait for the eel and whelk pot fisheries. In 2018, 658,589 crabs were harvested for that purpose.