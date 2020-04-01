Catholic Medical Center’s top executive believes Manchester and surrounding communities have taken positive steps to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 patients that might inundate the state’s hospitals in the coming weeks.
“The only question is, ‘How much? Is it enough?’” said Joseph Pepe, CEO. “That is what we are bracing for.”
Pepe, along with Elliot Health System CEO Greg Baxter, agree with models that show the peak caseload of coronavirus patients will come around the third week of this month and last about a week. Both spoke about what a surge of patients might look like in the Queen City during a webinar Wednesday hosted by the Business and Industry Association.
“It’s not like it’s one day,” Pepe said. “For example, let’s say it’s the 21st of April, there is still a week prior to all of that and a week after where there are a lot of patients with COVID-19. Deaths will continue to lag after that.”
All the models are a little different, Baxter said.
“We do feel over the course of April we are going to see the surge come to us,” Baxter said. “What is encouraging is it looks like a lot of the things that have been done in our community, as well as around the country, have begun to change those models.”
Both hospitals canceled elective procedures to prepare for the surge by adding beds, finding more ventilators, stocking up on personal protective equipment and preparing staff. Neither has reported layoffs or furlough in anticipation of the surge.
CMC closed its rehab unit to take on more COVID-19 patients as needed.
“All of us know a hurricane is coming,” Pepe said. “We just don’t know if it is a category one, or a category five. So we’re trying to prepare for a category five.”
Baxter called it a herculean task to flip around operations with no playbook.
“If our fingers are crossed, we might need all of that, but not need more than that,” he said.
Much of the personal protective equipment comes from China, which shut down factories to fight the virus, but production is picking back up, Baxter said.
“I don’t think we have enough if the surge happened today,” Pepe said. “We have a lot of supply chains coming in. We are using conventional ways to try to get these supplies. We are using unconventional way to get these supplies, not illegal, but unconventional.”
Hospitals are losing millions each month because of the lack of elective procedures, which amounts to about 50% of revenue for most hospitals, Pepe said.
The cost and insurance reimbursement for COVID-19 patients is tricky with many needing a between a 10- and 12-day stay in the intensive care unit, Baxter said.
“We have patients in our hospital longer with a fixed payment model, that is a bit of a challenge,” he said.
Pepe said medicare has increased payment for COVID-19 patients, but it isn’t enough to keep up with the costs of X-rays and CT scans and intense cleaning of rooms needed.
Pepe said some hospital workers are worried about their safety as the surge draws near, especially with information quickly changing. Accommodations have been set up at Southern New Hampshire University and Saint Anselm College for workers who are worried about infecting their families.
“This is really hitting the employees on the front lines here,” Pepe said. “They’re exposing themselves to this disease … it is three times more infectious than the seasonal flu, and it’s about 10 times more deadly.”
Both Elliot and CMC are having staff wear masks in the building, acknowledging it’s a controversial subject. One of the benefits of wearing a mask in public is a barrier for people touching their faces, Baxter said.
“You can’t inoculate yourself through a surface to your hand to your nose and mouth,” he said.
Pepe hopes a vaccine will be developed before the typical 18-month time frame.
“They are trying to rush this. I think it is going to be sooner than 18 months,” he said. “Whether it’s nine months or whether it’s 12 months, that I’m not sure,” he said
“By fall, I hope there is meaningful progress with that,” Baxter said.