Within a month, New Hampshire hospitals’ bed capacity could be maxed out if the rate of new COVID-19 infections doesn’t recede.
As the disease’s second wave hits, administrators, clinicians and public health officials said lessons learned from the first COVID-19 spike make them confident they can maintain care in all areas.
But this is 2020. Things could change.
“Our message is we are ready for the surge, ready to take care of anyone, COVID and non-COVID. We can take care of all of our patients in parallel and are committed to do it,” said Dr. Michael Gilbert, chief medical officer at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester.
For more than a month, state health experts have watched anxiously as COVID-19 cases across the state steadily rose while hospitalizations only inched up.
The math has changed.
In the space of a month, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased sixfold. Here is how they chart:
17 on Oct. 17;
30 on Oct. 30;
49 on Nov. 7;
68 on Nov. 14;
108 on Nov. 20.
As recently as Sept. 18, only seven people were hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness.
“It is so high, it is almost like going backwards just to look at it,” Gov. Chris Sununu said of the spike in cases last Thursday.
Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette has, among her many jobs, been keeping a “bed check” on New Hampshire hospitals’ capacity.
“We have a fully functioning capacity, and we want to keep it that way,” Shibinette said.
The state has roughly 2,350 inpatient hospital beds, an unspecified number of which are already occupied by non-COVID patients.
Hospital administrators tell state officials they can “flex up” that number by 10% if necessary.
Her worry is what happens if the trend of hospitalizations doubling and redoubling continues, as in other states experiencing COVID-19 spikes.
“Then we are talking about another 250 to 300 beds. That’s a 2,600 number, and that’s where people will need to scale back the services they provide inpatient and outpatient,” Shibinette said.
Contributing to a potential crunch, hospitals have been filling up in recent months after reopening last summer for elective procedures and in-person visits.
“Once people came back into the health-care setting, we saw the level of care that had been missing, and it was significant,” said Steve Ahnen, president of the New Hampshire Hospital Association.
“It’s hard to quantify where all the hospitals are compared to where they were pre-COVID. Some were seeing close to normal, and in some cases the volume was higher than normal to catch up with what had been lost.
“Then there are other areas which remain off — urgent care, primary care, emergency room visits were still down in some places,” Ahnen said.
Making adjustments
Community transmission of the virus is rated “substantial” in all 10 counties of the state.
So far, with a few exceptions, the most recent hospitalizations have been concentrated in and around the state’s population centers in the southern tier, Ahnen said.
Hospital administrators already have started making adjustments.
Last week, CMC announced it would end all social visits to hospital patients, with friends and family encouraged to “visit” patients virtually.
“This is a difficult time of year to be without loved ones, and we regret the disappointment this decision may cause our patients and their families,” said Dr. Joseph Pepe, CMC’s president and CEO.
“Right now it is more important than ever to do everything we can to reduce the spread of COVID-19 while at the same time keeping the hospital safe to serve our patients and community.”
At the end of last week, CMC had nine COVID-19 patients.
CMC’s Gilbert said patients across the state should keep appointments unless their hospital has to make a change in response to the surge.
“There is an absolute danger in putting off routine health care because of your concern with coming to the hospital or to any health-care provider,” he said. “You are safer in the hospital and in the health-care setting than you are in the community. Our transmission in the hospital has been negligible.”
Watching staff health
The health of staff members remains the biggest concern as the industry faces a nationwide workforce shortage that predates the pandemic.
Last week, administrators confirmed that 900 staffers in the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., had contracted COVID-19 in the previous two weeks.
Mayo administrators said contact tracing concluded that 93% did not get the infection at work.
Cheshire County Administrator Chris Coates, in a video call with Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said health-care staffing at that county’s nursing home, jail and group home was down 25%.
“The shortage is at a critical point, and it’s all classes of health-care workers, you name it,” Coates said.
Some have suggested National Guard troops could be used to fill gaps.
Sununu asked President Donald Trump last week to extend the deployment of National Guard troops assisting in pandemic response to March 31, 2021, and to increase New Hampshire’s allotment from 400 to 900.
Shibinette said some states have placed Guard troops at nursing homes and other settings, but only to assist, not to serve in clinical roles.
“Could we use National Guard? That’s an option,” she said.
During the first surge, Guard troops led the effort to create a statewide network of alternative care and surge hospitals that were on standby in case hospitals were overrun with COVID-19 patients. They weren’t needed the first time, but plans call for recreating them if necessary.
“We have some of our surge facilities that were set up in the spring ready and able. There are two big ones that can be stood up in 24 hours and several others in another 48 to 72 hours,” Shibinette said.
“We are ready to go. The goal is to manage it all internally at first.”