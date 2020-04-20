CONCORD — The state’s hospitals are losing revenue at a rate of $200 million a month during the COVID-19 pandemic, the head of their association told a legislative advisory board Monday.
“Those are simply unsustainable losses and without a major infusion, large and small hospitals will find themselves without operating cash in the next few months,” New Hampshire Hospital Association President Steve Ahnen said.
Last week the hospitals shared in $100 million payments from the federal government, part of $100 billion for this U.S. industry contained in the CARES Act Congress passed earlier this month.
“There is no one source of funding that will solve any one hospital’s financial challenges. We will need multiple sources to survive,” Ahren said. “How we do get through the next 30, 60, 90 days is the key.”
Hospital losses have piled up since mid-March, when administrators suspended all non-emergency or elective surgeries to make room for a surge in patients seriously ill with COVID-19.
The patient surge has come in other states but really not here; no more than 200 have been hospitalized statewide with the virus.
Ahnen was among those representing hospitals, nursing homes, physician practices and nursing teams before the legislative advisory board of the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery.
Gov. Chris Sununu was one of the nation’s first governors to craft a financial rescue plan for struggling health care centers — a $50 million bridge loan he hopes becomes a grant if it qualifies for federal reimbursement.
Catholic Medical Center in Manchester has gone from a 300-bed hospital to one with an average of 100 patients, according to Senior Vice President Alex Walker.
“Right now we are waiting for a surge; it’s not come, we’re not sure it is going to come. The longer this goes on, the worse it’s going to be for hospitals,” Walker said.
CMC will lose up to $60 million by the end of June, he said.
Concord Hospital Chief Financial Officer Scott Sloane said his facility is losing $5 million a week but faring better than some others. That’s why Concord Hospital didn’t apply for any of the state’s $50 million fund, he said.
“We didn’t want to impact what the others potentially needed,” Sloane said.
Jeremy Roberge, CEO of Huggins Hospital in Wolfeboro, said his hospital lost up to 90% of operating room revenue due to the virus.
The hospital’s worst financial year before this year was a $4 million loss; Roberge said he expects losses at Huggins to total $12 million by July.
During an interview on CNBC Monday, Sununu said he’s working on a plan to return elective surgeries to hospitals.
“We are looking for them to get that quickly,” Sununu said. “This is probably one of the first steps we go after” to flex open the economy.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, said the next COVID-19 relief bill must include more taxpayer money in support of health care providers.
“Our health care providers are on the front lines of this crisis and unless additional federal assistance is made available to them immediately, more health care personnel will be laid off and facilities will be forced to close their doors,” Shaheen said in a statement.
“We cannot afford this outcome in our communities during normal times, but our providers are especially critical as we battle a pandemic.”
Nursing homes need rate hike
Brendan Williams, chief executive of the New Hampshire Health Care Assn., said daily costs for nursing homes have soared as they deal with infected residents and staff and those discharged from hospitals who also might have the virus.
Williams urged the panel and Sununu to support a rate increase for nursing homes, which leaders in Massachusetts, Maine, Rhode Island and Connecticut have already acted upon.
“The singular focus of the state toward this pandemic had been hospitals; if that doesn’t change, nursing homes will close,” Williams warned.
He said there’s been a flight of staff from nursing homes; prior to the pandemic, the state already faced a chronic shortage of licensed nursing assistants.
Joan Widmer, executive director of the NH Nurses Association said the need for personal protective equipment was by far the most pressing issue cited by 800 nurses who responded to a survey last weekend.
The next top two worries were spreading the virus to the nurse’s family and adequate staffing where they worked, Widmer said.
“What we hear every day is concern about PPE,” Widmer said.
James Potter, executive vice president of the New Hampshire Medical Society, said small physician practices are hardest-hit by this crisis.
“You will see a closing of those practices or selling of those practices to larger organizations,” said Potter.
He said a low-cost program offering working capital to these businesses could help save some.
Thomas Mee, CEO of North County Healthcare, said once the pandemic passes, he does not believe health care in the poorest part of the state will return to pre-COVID 19 strength.
Mee said one of his members, Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin, landed one of the state-of-the-art machines to complete a test in 15 minutes, but got only 60 test cartridges.
“That’s like giving us a brand new toaster but only one loaf of bread to feed the entire community,” Mee added.
The eight-person GOFERR board continues to hear from stakeholders as it advises Sununu on how to spend a $1.25 billion federal grant to fight the novel coronavirus.