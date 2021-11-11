CONCORD — An annual, political tradition continues Friday with the 10th annual Hot Dog Day, a non-partisan celebration that State Rep. John Burt, R-Goffstown, started to raise money for animal rescue charities.
The fundraiser started a decade ago as a joke from Burt, but has gone on to make national news with free wieners, ice cream, soda and chips in front of a campfire on the front lawn of the State House.
For the second straight year, this one will be virtual, opening Friday morning with a welcoming video from Gov. Chris Sununu; donations will be accepted online through the weekend.
“As folks know, I love animals and the fact Hot Dog Day has raised over $37,000 for nine New Hampshire rescues (organizations) over the years makes it all that much more special,” Sununu says in the video.
Burt said lawmakers, lobbyists and legislative staffers and the Greater Concord community have enjoyed the event.
“It’s always been a really fun way for everyone at the State House to kick back a bit,” Burt said during an interview. “I’m really looking forward to a time when we can do it live on the front lawn, but this is the next best thing.”
The charity receiving support from this year’s event is Motley Mutts Rescue of Manchester.
Donations could be mailed to Motley Mutts Rescue, P.O. Box 34, Francestown, N.H. 03043 or made online at motleymuttsrescue.org.
As a first-term legislator in 2011, Burt was involved in his first floor fight, trying to repeal the statewide requirement for campfire permits in the woods.
“I said on the House floor, ‘I’ll buy everyone a hot dog who votes for this bill,’” Burt recalled. “Veteran legislators came up to me and said, ‘You can’t say that. It’s illegal.’ I was new and didn’t know. I thought it was fine. Wasn’t that what Washington does, legally try to bribe members to vote for or against a bill?”
The tradition was born and Burt’s event has drawn large crowds to the State House where the partisan infighting ends for at least a few hours.
“I do think the reason it works is it’s always been non-partisan; I’d never allow it to become a politically-sponsored event,” Burt said.
Political causes not allowed
For example, some organizations have offered to make large donations to the event, but only if they could have a booth there to promote a cause, Burt said.
“I’ve always said no to that; it’s not what this event is supposed to be about,” Burt said.
Last spring, Sununu got some Republican conservatives upset after remarking on Facebook about having been asked to allow an in-person Hot Dog Day this year.
Sununu posted, “On cooking hot dogs at the state house Rep. Burt says, ‘It takes months to prepare…’ If that doesn’t sum up the NH Legislature, I don’t know what does. … and you all wonder why I’m hesitant to give the Legislature control of Emergency Orders during a crisis?!?!”
The governor said he was joking, and Burt said he clearly took it that way.
In response, Sununu has offered this year to match all donations up to $2,000 for the event.
“Let’s spend the governor’s money; that’s what I keep telling my friends and animal supporters, let’s make this a record-breaking year,” Burt said.
And Burt hasn’t given up on his original legislative campaign, crafting another bill in 2022 to repeal those campfire permits.
“I’ve got some great bipartisan sponsors for it; maybe this is the year,” Burt added.