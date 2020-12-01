An unspecified number of positive cases of COVID-19 emerged after a meeting of newly elected House Republicans Nov. 20 at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, state public health officials confirmed Tuesday.
House Republican Leader Dick Hinch of Merrimack said a “very small number” contracted the virus and that he expected anyone infected would skip Organization Day, which is to be held on the University of New Hampshire field hockey field in Durham on Wednesday.
“We are experiencing higher than usual rates of infections in our state, and the Legislature and its members are not immune from that,” Hinch said in a statement.
Legislators who decline to wear masks or face coverings will be seated apart from the rest on Wednesday, officials said.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook said the House GOP never told his leadership team about the infections and he learned of it through the media.
“This decision puts the lives of all members and staff of the House of Representatives at risk. We were with Republican leadership just yesterday (Monday) for Organization Day, and the COVID-19 outbreak was not mentioned to anyone,” Shurtleff said.
“Shame on Representative Dick Hinch and other members of Republican leadership for putting politics before the lives of the those who chose to serve in our volunteer legislature.”
Hinch declined to be specific about the extent of the outbreak, but said all safety precautions were taken.
“We’re dealing with private and personal health information, and in those instances, I’m not at liberty to discuss details, numbers or names,” Hinch said.
The Department of Health and Human Services first confirmed the incident Tuesday morning.
“We are aware of cases stemming from the event at McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, and we are conducting contact investigations in order to prevent further spread of the virus,” the agency said in a statement. “If we are unable to identify all close contacts, we will issue a public notification regarding potential community exposures.”
Democratic Party Chairman Raymond Buckley claimed on social media that pictures from the House GOP event showed a crowd of lawmakers meeting indoors and some were not wearing masks.
"We hope that everyone recovers as quickly as possible, that those impacted quarantine, and that all Granite Staters stay safe,” Buckley said.
“This incident underscores, especially as cases continue to spike in New Hampshire, that health and safety must be everyone's first priority, and that all Granite Staters should wear masks, practice social distancing, and stay home if they are able."
Meanwhile, the Union Leader confirmed a separate COVID-19 case. A newly-elected House Democratic member told officials he was asymptomatic, but tested positive for the virus after attending legislative orientation events in Representatives Hall of the State House that were held Nov. 18 and Nov. 20.
House Chief of Staff Eileen Kelly informed House Republican Office staff about the case, and all members and staff present at the event were also contacted, according to House officials.
There was a mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing policy at all orientation events.
GOP: Like any other case
As soon as House GOP leaders learned of the incident, Hinch said his office worked with state public health officials to assist in the investigation and to ensure Wednesday’s event complies with all safeguards to protect legislators.
“DHHS is working through this situation just as they would for any other entity. We have complied with every request for information from DHHS and their personnel,” Hinch said.
On Sunday night, Hinch and incoming Senate President Chuck Morse announced they were moving the Organization Day event outdoors out of an “abundance of caution,” though no mention was made of any lawmaker testing positive.
“Conditions and spacing will meet or exceed CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines for safety,” Hinch said.
Outgoing Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, was also critical the House GOP viral incident had not been shared with Democratic leaders.
“Republican House leadership’s decision to withhold health and safety information is disrespectful to the work of both the UNH and legislative staff and potentially puts public safety at risk,” Soucy said.
“For the safety of all members and staff, I hope those who have been potentially exposed follow CDC and state guidelines and stay home.”
Last week, Shurtleff told House members if they were unable to attend Wednesday's event, they could take the oath of office during one of two Executive Council meetings later this month.