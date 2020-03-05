CONCORD – Following federal and state health guidelines, a longtime New Hampshire House member will spend two weeks at home following a vacation in Italy.
State Rep. Judith Spang, D-Durham, said she has no symptoms of the coronavirus but went home from the State House after learning of new restrictions from the Centers for Disease Control and the NH Public Health Dept. that were issued Tuesday.
The advisories recommended those returning from travel to Italy should self-quarantine for two weeks.
Spang and her husband spent 10 days in Rome and Naples.
A spokesman confirmed House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, had spoken to Spang to inform her that she should go home even if she was not sick.
An 11-term House member, Spang serves on the House Resources, Recreation and Development Committee.