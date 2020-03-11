CONCORD - The New Hampshire House of Representatives voted against a rules change to allow their members to vote remotely from home if they are suspected of having come in close contact with someone who has the coronavirus.
The change would have only applied to lawmakers who were told to stay home due to the guidelines regarding the virus from the state and the federal Centers for Disease Control.
The vote on the change was 269-58 against it.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, revealed that three unidentified House members, two Democrats and one Republican, had been in self-quarantine earlier Wednesday.
Two of the members staying home had contact with someone at the polls in Epping who could have the virus, Shurtleff said.
But Shurtleff said later Wednesday morning that local health officials had assured that the Epping lawmakers could join the House for the session if they he wished to attend.
Epping school officials confirmed the person at the polls had the flu and not coronavirus.
Last week, 11-term Rep. Judith Spang, D-Durham, confirmed she was told to stay home after she had traveled to Italy on vacation.
Both House Clerk Paul Smith and House Legal Counsel James Cianci had said the proposed rules change raised some logistical concerns.
“The Constitution requires us to be present,” said Rep. Lucy Weber, D-Walpole.
Shurtleff said he has asked Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, to create a joint task force to review whether operational rules should be altered to deal with the outbreak.
As a precaution, Shurtleff also said he had hired a professional cleaning crew to come in and clean Representatives Hall prior to Wednesday’s session
Gov. Chris Sununu was scheduled to give a update on COVID-19 efforts this afternoon with State Epidemiologist Benjamin Chan and Bureau of Infectious Disease Chief Beth Daly.