New unemployment filings by New Hampshire residents slowed last week as more Granite State businesses let employees go over uncertainty over how long government restrictions might last to combat the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week’s 23,936 fresh jobless filings brings the four-week total to nearly 124,000, according to federal figures out Thursday.
That total equals the population of Manchester and Amherst.
“There’s been a flattening of the curve,” said Brian Gottlob, director of the state’s Economic and Labor Market Information Bureau.
New Hampshire’s record week that ended April 4 also was revised upward by 2,988 filings to 39,202.
Nationwide, the coronavirus pandemic, which triggered businesses to shutter and many people to stay at home in the state and around the world, has caused about 22 million Americans in the last four weeks reported to file for unemployment, including more than 5.2 million people in just last week.
State figures have been tracking higher than those the federal government is providing for New Hampshire. For example, over a three-week period ending April 4, more than 100,000 Granite Staters filed new jobless claims, according to the Department of Employment Security, but federal authorities for the same period cited fewer than 97,000 claims.
That 100,000-plus claims is more than the Granite State saw in the three years prior. Before the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s weekly record for new claims was 4,872 in December 2001, during a recession. The worst week during the Great Recession saw 4,058 new initial claims in January 2011. State records date back to 1967.
Nationally, job openings on the website of Glassdoor, a job recruiting site, dropped 20.5% from March 9 to April 6.
“Even in its first 4 weeks, the crisis has erased job openings at a rate that took the Great Recession nine months to match,” Glassdoor said this week.