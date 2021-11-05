New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella joined 10 other states bringing the first federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger employers. A total of 26 states have brought lawsuits challenging the new rule.
CONCORD — Calling it government “overreach,” Gov. Chris Sununu praised Attorney General John Formella’s decision to make New Hampshire the only state in the Northeast to challenge the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for larger employers.
New Hampshire on Friday joined 10 other states in bringing the first lawsuit against the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) rule. The lawsuit was filed in the federal 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.
Prosecutors in another 16 states later filed their own lawsuits. Some religious organizations and business groups have joined in support of these suits.
“COVID vaccines are the most effective tool we have to protect ourselves and our community from this virus,” Sununu said.
“But as the head of state, I recognize the limitations of government in mandating this personal medical decision. President Biden has created a loophole to facilitate this overreach, which is why I fully support the attorney general's decision to sign on to this lawsuit."
For two months, Sununu had said he would challenge in court this vaccine mandate requirement once OSHA published the order.
“As I have said previously, the available COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and every eligible person in New Hampshire is encouraged to get a COVID-19 vaccine,” Formella said in a statement.
“However, the new Emergency Temporary Standard issued by OSHA is illegal and would impose significant burdens on New Hampshire businesses and their employees. We are therefore obligated to take action to protect the interests of our state’s citizens and businesses.”
The vaccine mandate would take effect next Jan. 4 and apply to all companies with at least 100 employees.
All affected workers would have to get the shots or get tested weekly for COVID-19. Anyone who tested positive would have to be sent home under the rule.
Starting Dec. 5, all unvaccinated employees in these affected companies would have to wear a mask while on the job.
Those who work outdoors or work remotely 100% of the time would not face the mandate.