CONCORD - All lawmakers, staff and any member of the public coming into the State House will be required to wear face coverings while going through common areas.
A House-Senate panel voted, 11-0, Tuesday to approve the mandate that won't apply to the offices of either Gov. Chris Sununu and Secretary of State Bill Gardner.
Anyone not able to wear a mask due to health reasons, and all children under age 6 would be exempt from the mandate.
House Speaker Steve Shurtleff, D-Penacook, said anyone else who won't wear a mask must leave the building.
"If they refuse to wear one because they feel they shouldn’t have to, then they would be denied entry to the building," Shurtleff said.
The policy makes clear lawmakers and staff don’t have to wear face coverings if they can maintain social distancing from others.
Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, and Shurtleff called upon Gov. Chris Sununu to create a mask mandate for his offices.
“Experts at the local and national level have made it abundantly clear - wearing a mask saves lives. The measure adopted by the Joint Facilities Committee today is a common sense approach to protect the health and safety of members and employees,” they said in a statement.
Legislative leaders and staff coming to the State House have had this face covering policy since July 6.
Legislative Chief Operating Officer Terry Pfaff said Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer with the Department of Health and Human Services, advised lawmakers not reopen the building to the general public right now even though New Hampshire has for several weeks met the federal standard of having the novel coronavirus under control.
“He still indicates that from his perspective that it’s still too early to do that, and we agree,” Pfaff said.
A third of staff, half of lawmakers in at-risk age group
Sen. Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, said the full Legislature will only have to come back into session once in September to take up Sununu’s vetoes.
“I don’t think it’s a big deal, but we should have a chance to revisit this,” Bradley said.
Bradley first proposed this policy should end in January, unless this committee voted to extended it.
But House and Senate Democratic members said creating a sunset of the policy could make the staff uncomfortable, and Bradley withdrew the request.
Among the 160 staff working for the Legislature, 52 or roughly a third of them are 60 years or older, putting them in the most vulnerable group at risk of contracting COVID-19.
In the House, 54 percent of all members are over 65 years old.
Similarly, 12 senators or half that body are at least 60 years old.