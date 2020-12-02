DURHAM — The newly elected New Hampshire Legislature, officially now in Republican hands, got off to a chilly start on several fronts on Organization Day at the University of New Hampshire.
Taking their oaths of office Wednesday on an outdoor field hockey surface, House members frequently got up from their chairs to pace and stay warm as a light, steady breeze kept the wind chill in the high 30s for much of the 3½-hour ceremony.
After a “very small number” of House Republicans tested positive for COVID-19 following an in-person caucus at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester on Nov. 20, nearly a third of the new House members — most of them Democrats — decided not to show up.
Gov. Chris Sununu had told all House members that anyone who didn’t feel safe attending the UNH event in person could take the oath virtually before him and the Executive Council Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, those House members in attendance briefly battled as the new majority rammed through rules changes erasing a State House gun-carrying ban and mandatory in-person sex harassment training that Democrats had adopted when they took over the House two years ago.
Rep. Timothy Smith, D-Manchester, protested that new House leadership traditionally has only extended existing rules on this ceremonial day and has not imposed new ones until regular business sessions begin in January.
“This is foolish political theater,” Smith said.
In 2019, the Democratic-led House censured 13 GOP members who failed to attend harassment training sessions.
Rep. Andrew Prout, R-Hudson, was the only one cleared by colleagues of any punishment after telling them he took the course through his employer.
He stressed the in-person mandate was even more problematic given the pandemic and said the rules can be debated further in January.
“It’s time to make these changes,” Prout said.
The standing vote approving the rules change was 180-63, a dropoff from the 270 who had been sworn in before a lunch break.
COVID controversy
House Democratic Leader Renny Cushing of Hampton, who opted not to attend because of a history of cancer, criticized new House Speaker Dick Hinch, R-Merrimack, for permitting several dozen House Republicans to sit in a separate section on the field while not wearing face coverings.
“The blatant disregard for public health is unconscionable, especially as daily case numbers in New Hampshire are the highest they have ever been,” Cushing said after the session.
“Granite Staters are sick, dying, and struggling to pay bills and provide for their families this holiday season. While Granite State businesses are working around the clock to adhere to ever-changing safety protocols and stay afloat, House Republicans are unabashedly clinging to their senseless and dangerous anti-science narrative.”
In a conference call with reporters, Cushing said he was told “at least three” House Republicans contracted the virus following their in-person caucus.
Hinch has not confirmed how many members were affected.
Two weeks ago, House Democrats met virtually for the caucus at which Cushing was named their leader for the next two years.
Before taking the gavel, Hinch lashed out at critics, insisting his leadership worked with state health officials to ensure all who attended the UNH event were kept safe.
“There are no persons present who either tested positive or who were close contacts. This meeting day is required by the state Constitution, and we were able to get it off the ground while keeping people safe,” Hinch said in a statement.
“It is unfortunate that some of my friends from the Democrat party are vilifying fellow House members rather than expressing any camaraderie at the beginning of the new term.”
Later, Hinch, 71, became emotional as he accepted the House leadership post on a voice vote motion made by his predecessor, former Speaker Stephen Shurtleff, D-Penacook.
“It is my honor to accept the nomination and I am humbled by your support,” said Hinch as he choked up.
Hinch, a seven-term legislator, urged lawmakers to work together.
“Now is not the time to resort to petty political attacks or pointless spectacles. That is not what the voters sent us to do,” he said. “They want results, not tweets, not drama, but results.”
Mask protest
Rep. Andrew Bouldin, D-Manchester, complained to Hinch twice during the session that Rep. Keith Ammon, R-New Boston, was sitting near him without a mask.
Hinch said Ammon was assigned the “wrong seat,” and he moved to the section where members sat without masks.
Bouldin tried to change the rules to allow any House member to attend sessions or committee meetings remotely.
“Let’s make this event the last super-spreader event,” Bouldin said.
Rep. Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, said the change was premature.
“Is this possibly available? Yes. We have to work with the staff and others in the State House. I am asking everybody give us a chance to work through this,” Packard said.
The House rejected the change by a vote of 182-56.
The rest of Wednesday’s event went off without controversy as the state Senate elected Sen. Chuck Morse, R-Salem, as president, replacing Sen. Donna Soucy, D-Manchester, who became the Senate Democratic leader.
“The voters expect us to balance the budget with no new sales or income tax and to also respond to the current, COVID-19 crisis by focusing on public health and getting people back to work,” Morse said. “I am confident that we will be able to do both.”
Secretary of State Bill Gardner, the nation’s longest-serving state elections chief, won a 23rd term without opposition.
State Treasurer Monica Mezzapelle won her first full two-year term after the former deputy took over the job last March following the resignation of then-Treasurer Bill Dwyer.
“No Legislature has ever experienced what you have — it has always been inside and not like this,” Gardner said. “You will have something your children and grandchildren will remember that you can pass on to them.”
Gov. Chris Sununu chalked up the uniqueness of the day to COVID-19 and 2020.
“It’s like I always say, just wait to see what next week brings,” he quipped.