NH man helps French family stranded by health crisis find temporary home

BOW - A New Hampshire man who befriended a French family touring the United States was able to help out when the coronavirus outbreak stalled the family’s trip in New Mexico.
Tom Duval of Bow happened to have attended graduate school in New Mexico and reached out to some old friends, who have been hosting the Trebuchon family for the last several weeks in Santa Fe.
“It’s pretty negative out there right now and this is a real bright spot. I smile about it a lot. I’m sure they do too,” Duval said Monday.
Duval said he met Berenice and Christophe while kayaking during a trip to Florida in late February. Happy to have a chance to brush up on his French, Duval said he and his sister, Suzie, struck up a conversation and later dropped by the Trebuchons’ RV to visit some more.
“They told us how they were traveling across the country so I asked them to show us the route that they’d take,” Duval recalled.
The Trebuchons and their children, Eva, 10, and Matheo, 8, were headed west and the itinerary included stops in New Mexico, where Duval attended graduate school at the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology. He told the Trebuchons he still had friends there and suggested they reach out if they run into any troubles, not really thinking anything would come of it.
As it turns out, troubles were developing around the globe.
“People knew about the COVID thing, but at that point it was just something far away,” Duval said.
Duval said he received a foreboding e-mail from Berenice on St. Patrick’s Day.
“They said they were at Carlsbad Caverns and they’re shutting down and all the National Parks were shutting down,” Duval said. “I sent a note back saying sit tight. Don’t worry. We’ll make something happen.”
Duval said he reached out to a circle of graduate school friends still living in New Mexico and got an immediate response from Greg and Amy Lewis, who have a home just outside Santa Fe and an open driveway for the RV.
“They were all over it,” he said.
The Lewises gave the family directions and the yellow RV, which the family shipped over from France, arrived March 19.
“It’s been great. It’s no problem for us. We’re happy to have them,” Greg Lewis said from his home Monday. “They’re pretty much self contained in their camper van. They come in to do laundry occasionally and Amy kind of set up some crafts and things to give the kids something to do.”
Neighbors also offered bicycles for the kids and the community welcomed the stranded visitors.
“They’ve kind of been adopted by the village,” Amy Lewis said.
The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper did a story on the family last week and NBC took the story national this week.
Berenice Trebuchon said the family is just happy to be safe as they try to figure out how -- and when -- they will be able to return to their home near Montpellier in southern France.
“We are grateful to be staying with Amy and Greg. We are still waiting for the future,” Berenice said. ““I don’t know. What can I say? It could be worse, yes? It’s going very well. We are happy to manage to stay here.”
Duval said the group has been communicating via WhatsApp and he’s glad to know the family is safe with his longtime friends.
“They had spent all sorts of money and time planning for this, then they get over to the states and all of a sudden everything is shutting down. Just to go to the store is an adventure now,” Duval said. “It’s a real bright spot in an otherwise certainly negative period.”