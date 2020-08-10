CONCORD -- Personal protective equipment and election-related materials are being delivered by members of the National Guard to municipalities across New Hampshire for use at polling places in the upcoming 2020 primary and general elections, state officials said Monday.
The personal protective equipment (PPE) being delivered includes masks, face shields, plastic table-top screens, gowns, gloves, hand sanitizer, single-use pens and pencils, and writing mats for voting surfaces, officials said.
Polling places will be open for those who want to vote in person for both the primary and general elections, the Secretary of State’s office said in a release.
“Precautions are being taken to keep voters and poll workers safe,” the release said. “Social distancing will be practiced, along with sanitation measures recommended by public health officials. Those seeking more specific information about what will be available at their local polling place should contact their city or town clerk or moderator for more information.”
The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s office has partnered with the National Guard and the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate the delivery of the PPE materials.